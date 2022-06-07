Wingard’s Market offering boat rides to view purple martin spectacle on Lake Murray

Brett Meredith has been named the new executive director of Prisma Health Midlands Foundation in Columbia, S.C. Meredith has more than 35 years of experience in public service, organizational management and nonprofit leadership, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama. At Community Food Bank, Meredith led donor engagement and growth strategies that resulted in hundreds of new food distribution locations, millions of additional meals provided to local communities and a significant increase in donor support. For nearly 20 years, Meredith held leadership positions with The Salvation Army in Texas, Louisiana and Virginia. Most recently, he was state director for business in Texas and was responsible for multiple teams and operations of 26 Salvation Army stores and eight new construction initiatives statewide. For more than 16 years, Meredith served in regional commander positions with The Salvation Army. In this role, he led board member engagement, donor and volunteer relations, operations and finance. Meredith led multi-million-dollar fundraising campaigns and operations for two Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center projects. His service with The Salvation Army from 2002 to 2019 resulted in increased donor support, organizational growth and enhancements in programs and services.

