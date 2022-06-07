Wingard’s Market offering boat rides to view purple martin spectacle on Lake Murray
By Soda City Biz Wire
2 days ago
Lexington, SC – Join Wingard’s Market Naturalist and USCG Captain Zach Steinhauser or Rick Crout for a pontoon tour of the largest purple martin roost in North America, here in Lake Murray. Zach has been all over the United States, and even to Brazil, studying this migratory...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The local production company, 7Sunday will be honoring the legendary musician, Prince. The company is hosting a tribute concert on Sunday, June 12, at the Main Course in Columbia, South Carolina. The Show will feature performances and impersonations of the performer and more. 7Sunday has been...
LAKE MURRAY PATROL POST, Papua New Guinea — Life on the water is what Lexington county residents are accustomed to out here on Lake Murray. But for those who just moved here from out of state or those who didn't grow up on a boat, you have options for your summer activities.
Church on the Lake starts June 12 and will run through September 25. It begins at 8:30 am and lasts about 45 minutes. Come around 8:10 or 8:15 for coffee and snacks. The service will be held at Woodman of the World, 2000 Johnson Marina Road, Chapin. Salem Methodist Church...
The Town of Irmo, in partnership with the Greater Irmo Chamber of Commerce, is helping relieve stress at the gas pump by hosting Irmo's Park for Gas Scavenger Hunt. Gas cards purchased by local businesses will be hidden throughout Irmo Town Park, Irmo Community Park, and Irmo Veterans Park from June 27 through July 15.
LS3P is pleased to welcome student intern, Madison Dugar, for the summer in our Columbia office. Dugar is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architecture with a minor in Creative Practice for Social Change at Washington University in St. Louis. She is Co-President of NOMAS, Art Team Lead for River...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The County of Lexington and the City of Cayce are partnering with local law enforcement and Palmetto Pride to help clean up the community. They’re calling it the “Spring Sweep in Cayce: A Great American Cleanup Event.” It’ll take place next Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in a Cayce neighborhood where habitat for humanity is currently building homes. Volunteers are asked to arrive slightly before 9 a.m. so they can get signed in. Volunteers will also be given lunch at a local park.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Dorchester County this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her. The first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at the bottom of a […]
As Roald Dahl said, “The best kept secrets are often hidden in plain sight.” For decades, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church at 900 Calhoun Street in the historic Arsenal Hill neighborhood held a secret in its basement, in plain sight for anyone brave enough to venture down the steep steps.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate anglers reeled in a large walleye over Memorial Day weekend, tying the South Carolina record. The fish weighed 10 pounds, 1.44 ounces. Chris Edlund and Dave Starzek caught the Walleye on Lake Tugalo. The fish is actually slightly heavier than the other...
An industrial building in West Columbia has sold for $6.375 million. Trinity Partners’ Nick Stomski and Jake Nidiffer represented the seller of the 180,000-square-foot building at 107 McQueen St. The agents generated multiple offers on the property, which was purchased by a qualified buyer who was able to close quickly on the facility, according to a news release from Trinity.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg woman is trying to keep her pet raccoon from being euthanized. She says SCDHEC is demanding she hand over her pet raccoon 'Bandit' after an incident last month where it reportedly nipped a child close to the family. Christy Mills says she's had Bandit...
Edwin Lesley, Chairman of the Business Development Corporation of South Carolina, recognized First Reliance Bank’s excellent performance during their Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022. Rick Saunders, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Reliance Bank, accepted the Participating Partner Award for 2021 for the Greatest Number of Loans Approved in 2021 on behalf of the bank.
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gas prices across the county continue to rise, putting strain on a lot of drivers' wallet. Vercal Kirby, a driver from Columbia says the prices are getting out of hand. “I feel sick about the gas prices. I think it’s idiotic that we are in this situation with the gas.”
Contemplating moving further down South? Maybe you have been looking into South Carolina and wondering where to go. South Carolina has some amazing views and small towns worth living in. Born and raised in Charleston, I know all about Lowcountry living. South Carolina is home to great food, shopping, art, and some of the best people you will ever meet. If you are thinking about where to live in South Carolina, then you have just found the right place to start your hunt.
Miss Jane Spencer Ruschky and Mr. Eric Glen Kirkland were united in marriage on May 13, 2022. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric William Ruschky of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Spencer Dixon Jr. of Lake City, South Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold William Ruschky of Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Blue! He is our Pet of the Week, available for adoption at Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say Blue was found as a stray and believe he is a lab-mix, about 10 weeks old. Blue has been started on his vaccinations, is already neutered, and ready to go home with you!
Ed Turner and Number 9, the local group that started as a Beatles tribute band in the Augusta area 17 years ago, has announced the group will retire in August. Since forming, the group has expanded to feature a wide range of rock and pop music from the 1960’s and 70s.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Several state agencies on Thursday will conduct a full-scale hurricane lane reversal exercise to test evacuation plans for coastal areas. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), and other state and local agencies will participate in the exercise, which will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA — Two new restaurants and more retailers are coming to the Harbison Boulevard commercial corridor, according to business permits newly on file with the city. The area is one of the most in-demand shopping corridors in the Midlands, with a retail vacancy rate of just 0.5 percent in the first three months of 2022, according to a new report from Colliers South Carolina.
Brett Meredith has been named the new executive director of Prisma Health Midlands Foundation in Columbia, S.C. Meredith has more than 35 years of experience in public service, organizational management and nonprofit leadership, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama. At Community Food Bank, Meredith led donor engagement and growth strategies that resulted in hundreds of new food distribution locations, millions of additional meals provided to local communities and a significant increase in donor support. For nearly 20 years, Meredith held leadership positions with The Salvation Army in Texas, Louisiana and Virginia. Most recently, he was state director for business in Texas and was responsible for multiple teams and operations of 26 Salvation Army stores and eight new construction initiatives statewide. For more than 16 years, Meredith served in regional commander positions with The Salvation Army. In this role, he led board member engagement, donor and volunteer relations, operations and finance. Meredith led multi-million-dollar fundraising campaigns and operations for two Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center projects. His service with The Salvation Army from 2002 to 2019 resulted in increased donor support, organizational growth and enhancements in programs and services.
