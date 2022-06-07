Louisiana Man Facing Federal Charges After Threatening to Kill Florida Congresswoman

Jude Walker

A man from Livingston Parish is facing a potential prison sentence for allegedly leaving threatening voicemails for a U.S. legislator from the state of Florida.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced in a release today that a federal arrest warrant and a criminal complaint were issued for 66-year-old Charles Germany of Walker, Louisiana. The charges include interstate transmission of a threat to injure another.

The United States Department of Justice stated that Germany made a call from his home on May 27 to U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy's Washington, D.C. office. In the voice message left, Germany threatened to kill the Congresswoman.

Germany called her office again later that day and left another threatening message, officials said.

If convicted, Germany faces up to five years in prison.

Murphy is a Democrat who has represented Florida's 7th congressional district since 2017. However, late last year she announced she would not be seeking re-election for a second term.