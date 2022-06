Looking for an immersive staycation experience? Head to the mall. That’s correct, we said mall. Westfield Century City has everything you could want, and then some. This state-of-the art entertainment, retail and lifestyle center has more than 200 stores and restaurants under one roof. With beautiful landscaping and a strategic use of indoor-outdoor spaces, you can feel like you’re getting away while staying close to the heart of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO