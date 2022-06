Listen to a police scanner very often and you’ll notice the grim regularity with which emergency personnel must respond to reported overdoses. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has developed an interactive dashboard showing data regarding fatal and nonfatal overdoses, where they occurred in the state and the demographic makeup of those who overdosed. And while the results for the Parkland are not quite as bad as other areas of the state, they’re still not great.

