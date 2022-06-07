Public Encouraged to Take City Golf Survey

The Parks and Recreation Department encourages the public to share recent golf experiences by taking the annual Lincoln City Golf Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey is open through July 15 and is available at lincolncitygolf.org/survey.

Paper copies are available at the following locations:

Ager Learning Center, 3761 Normal Blvd., 402-441-8963

Highlands Golf Course, 5501 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-6081

Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St., 402-441-8960

Mahoney Golf Course, 7900 Adams St., 402-441-8969

Pioneers Golf Course, 3403 West Van Dorn St., 402-441-8966

Parks and Recreation Office, 3131 “O” Street, Suite 300, 402-441-7847

“This point-in-time survey provides the Lincoln City Golf team golfer experiences, feedback, and suggestions from year to year. Our goal is to improve the overall experience at all municipal golf courses within our resources,” said Lincoln City Golf Coordinator Wade Foreman. “Our team understands that due to the extreme dry winter conditions the turf is not at optimum playing condition at this point of the season and staff is working hard in the recovery process.”

The City operates the nine-hole Ager Junior Golf Course and four 18-hole courses: Highlands, Holmes, Mahoney, and Pioneers. For more information and to book a tee time, visit lincolncitygolf.org.