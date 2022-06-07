ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Encouraged to Take City Golf Survey

The Parks and Recreation Department encourages the public to share recent golf experiences by taking the annual Lincoln City Golf Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey is open through July 15 and is available at lincolncitygolf.org/survey.

Paper copies are available at the following locations:

  • Ager Learning Center, 3761 Normal Blvd., 402-441-8963
  • Highlands Golf Course, 5501 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-6081
  • Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St., 402-441-8960
  • Mahoney Golf Course, 7900 Adams St., 402-441-8969
  • Pioneers Golf Course, 3403 West Van Dorn St., 402-441-8966
  • Parks and Recreation Office, 3131 “O” Street, Suite 300, 402-441-7847

“This point-in-time survey provides the Lincoln City Golf team golfer experiences, feedback, and suggestions from year to year. Our goal is to improve the overall experience at all municipal golf courses within our resources,” said Lincoln City Golf Coordinator Wade Foreman. “Our team understands that due to the extreme dry winter conditions the turf is not at optimum playing condition at this point of the season and staff is working hard in the recovery process.”

The City operates the nine-hole Ager Junior Golf Course and four 18-hole courses: Highlands, Holmes, Mahoney, and Pioneers. For more information and to book a tee time, visit lincolncitygolf.org.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Bricks of Honor Event June 11

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive. The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick over the past year for Veterans Memorial Garden. It also commemorates the founding of the Veterans Memorial Garden.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for June 10

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 27 with 21 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics at Elementary Schools to Continue

Booster doses now available for children ages 5 to 11. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will continue to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local elementary schools throughout June. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Elevated Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to elevated yellow after remaining in mid-yellow for three consecutive weeks. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate but continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 30 with 24 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Lincoln, Nebraska

North 14th Street Improvement Project Begins June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, North 14th Street between Adams Street and Atlas Avenue will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move improvement project. Intermittent lane closures will also occur between Atlas Avenue and Superior Street. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops will be closed. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 70th Street to Close June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, South 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads will close for a roundabout and watermain installation project at the intersection of South 70th Street and Carger Lane. This work is scheduled to be completed in early October. The recommended detour is Rokeby Road to South 84th...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Click It or Ticket Seatbelt Use Enforcement Results | Spring 2022

The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” enforcement effort that began Monday May 23, 2022, and continued through Sunday, June 5, 2022. Officers paid particular attention to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers and children. The goal of the project is to increase the use of seatbelts thereby reducing the likelihood of injury in a traffic crash. Funding was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation –Highway Safety Office.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department to Expand Vaccination Clinics in June

Booster doses now available for children ages 5 to 11. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced it will expand COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11 starting Thursday, June 2. LLCHD also announced walk-in vaccination clinics at local schools throughout June. Upcoming...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Parks and Recreation Releases Summer Program Guide

The Parks and Recreation Department today announced the release of its summer program guide, which provides information about youth and family activities in Lincoln. Programs featured in the guide include free community events, pools, golf courses, yoga, volunteer opportunities and much more. The guide will be included in the Sunday,...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Memorial Day Ceremonies May 30

The public is invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln Monday, May 30. The events are organized by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association with assistance from the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. The ceremonies are as follows:. 8:30 a.m., Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3600 “O” St. –...
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Improved “F” Street Tunnel Provides Safer Passage

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (PHL), and project partners today celebrated the completion of the Streets Alive! “F” Street Tunnel Project under the Third Street railroad tracks. The project grew out of the 2019 Streets Alive! outdoor movement festival sponsored by PHL and hosted by the South Salt Creek neighborhood.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to One Book–One Lincoln Finalists Announcement May 30

Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to the announcement of the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln finalists at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 30 at the Mill Coffee & Tea in the Telegraph District, 330 S. 21st St. The announcement is part of the “Coffee on the Patio” fundraising event hosted every Memorial Day by the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. This year’s event is from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Update Regarding 52nd & O Street Crash

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:47 pm, a black Ford Taurus was travelling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that had been eastbound and was turning northbound onto 52nd Street. After the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway and traveled over the north sidewalk area of O Street, west of North 52nd Street, striking multiple people who had gathered to observe an event where vehicles traveled along O Street over the Memorial Day weekend.
Lincoln, Nebraska

End of School Traffic Enforcement Results | May 2022

The Lincoln Police Department just completed its annual End of School traffic enforcement project. The project was conducted May 2, 2022 through May 25, 2022 with specific emphasis placed on traffic enforcement in and around the various school zones throughout the city. The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, resulted in the following violations:
