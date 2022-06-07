ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Three Lane Closures in Effect at South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road

Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

The intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road has three lane closures in effect for a stormwater pipe maintenance project. They include:

  • Inside southbound lane on South 56th Street between Highway 2 and just north of Old Cheney Road
  • Northbound left turn lane of South 56th Street
  • Eastbound left turn lane of Old Cheney Road

This work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, June 21.

“Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Traffic Engineering division has made timing modifications to the South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection and will continue to evaluate the timing of traffic signals in the surrounding area through the closure,” said Dan Carpenter, Traffic Engineering Manager. “These temporary traffic signal changes will assist with traffic flow.”

Business access is maintained. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this work, contact Zach Becker, LTU, at 402-613-3763 or zbecker@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Dan Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

