Lancaster County, NE

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Elevated Yellow

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to elevated yellow after remaining in mid-yellow for three consecutive weeks. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate but continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

“Cases continued to rise across most age groups and COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased over the previous week,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible, helps protect you from severe illness and being hospitalized. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

  • Cases increased again over the past week – from 417 cases to 533 the week ending June 4.
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations also showed an increase. Since June 1, the 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations has increased from 21.7 to 29.3 as of June 7. Today, local hospitals are reporting 31 COVID-19 patients with 25 from Lancaster County.
  • Wastewater surveillance showed a 17% increase in virus particles, compared to the previous week.
  • The local positivity rate was lower – from 16.1% the previous week to 14.4% this past week ending June 4.

The health department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

  • Get vaccinated and boosted.
  • Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.
  • If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.
  • Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.

Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the health department at 402-441-4200.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Applicants Sought for Library Board Vacancy

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) is accepting applications through Wednesday, July 13, to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln City Libraries Board of Trustees. Members of the seven-member board are appointed by the Lincoln City Council, with the seven-year term running from September 1, 2022, through August 31, 2029. The current board will review the applications and forward its recommendations to the City Council.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Bricks of Honor Event June 11

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive. The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick over the past year for Veterans Memorial Garden. It also commemorates the founding of the Veterans Memorial Garden.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

LTU Receives Awards for Sustainability Efforts and Street Improvements

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced it received three 2022 American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Nebraska Engineering Excellence Awards in the Water and Wastewater, Water Resources, and Transportation categories. They include:. Lincoln Water System Island Flood Restoration Project Merit Award – This two-year-long project to repair equipment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

North 14th Street Improvement Project Begins June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, North 14th Street between Adams Street and Atlas Avenue will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move improvement project. Intermittent lane closures will also occur between Atlas Avenue and Superior Street. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops will be closed. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Arrest Made in 52nd & O Street Crash

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:47 p.m. a black Ford Taurus operated by Kyvell Stark, and sole occupant, was travelling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla driven by Emily Siebenhor with Edith Hermosillo as a passenger. Ms. Siebenhor was eastbound on O Street while turning northbound onto 52nd Street. The front end of Mr. Stark's vehicle struck the passenger side of Ms. Siebenhor’s vehicle. After the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway and continued over to the north side sidewalk west of the intersection area striking multiple bystanders who had gathered to observe an event where vehicles traveled along O Street over the Memorial Day weekend.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from May 30 through June 5:. Aging Partners offices, senior centers and fitness center are closed for the Memorial Day holiday. Tuesday, May 31. Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and...
LINCOLN, NE
