Public Invited to Bricks of Honor Event June 11

 5 days ago

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive. The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick over the past year for Veterans Memorial Garden. It also commemorates the founding of the Veterans Memorial Garden.

"Lincoln Parks Foundation is proud to partner with Parks and Recreation on the Veterans Memorial Garden. We are humbled to facilitate the Bricks of Honor program, which honors our community's veterans and their families," said Bradley J. Brandt, Chair, Lincoln Parks Foundation Board of Directors.

The Veterans Memorial Garden was created after 80,000 people viewed a traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit in Antelope Park in 1989. The garden contains over 5,000 personalized bricks that celebrate the pride, patriotism, and sacrifices of military personnel.

For information about the Lincoln Parks Foundation Bricks of Honor program, visit lincolnparks.org or call 402-441-8258. For more information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: veterans garden).

Lincoln, Nebraska

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics at Elementary Schools to Continue

Booster doses now available for children ages 5 to 11. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will continue to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local elementary schools throughout June. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Elevated Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to elevated yellow after remaining in mid-yellow for three consecutive weeks. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate but continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 30 with 24 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Lincoln, Nebraska

North 14th Street Improvement Project Begins June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, North 14th Street between Adams Street and Atlas Avenue will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move improvement project. Intermittent lane closures will also occur between Atlas Avenue and Superior Street. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops will be closed. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 70th Street to Close June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, South 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads will close for a roundabout and watermain installation project at the intersection of South 70th Street and Carger Lane. This work is scheduled to be completed in early October. The recommended detour is Rokeby Road to South 84th...
Lincoln, Nebraska

LTU Receives Awards for Sustainability Efforts and Street Improvements

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced it received three 2022 American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Nebraska Engineering Excellence Awards in the Water and Wastewater, Water Resources, and Transportation categories. They include:. Lincoln Water System Island Flood Restoration Project Merit Award – This two-year-long project to repair equipment...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Three Finalists Announced for One Book–One Lincoln

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced the three finalists for the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The finalists are:. The book selection process began in February when a 17-member selection committee of community readers narrowed the 220 nominations down to the top three. The community is invited to vote to select the top title for the 2022 reading program. The deadline for voting is August 27. Ballots are available online only at lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

