Reminder: City of New Orleans, Arts New Orleans Invite Residents to Gentilly Art Parade

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans and Arts New Orleans is inviting residents to participate in the Gentilly Art Parade, scheduled to take place today, June 7. This event is a celebration in which participants can meet the Arts New Orleans’ Civic Arts Fellows that will be developing sculptures for Filmore and Gatto Playgrounds as part of the Gentilly Resilience District (GRD) St. Anthony Green Streets project.

During the event, participants can:

Share input with the artists working to create public art for the GRD and public art proposals for other parts of Gentilly

Learn about using solar energy to power public art and DIY home projects, water and neighborhood history

Meet with the St. Anthony Green Streets and Blue and Green Corridors design teams to learn about their projects

Enjoy food, music, prizes and fun activities

When: Today, June 7, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rain Date: June 9, 2022

Where: Gatto Playground (5100 Wildair Drive) and The Levee Exhibit Hall and Garden (5000 Warrington Drive)

The Art Parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Gatto Playground.

About the Gentilly Resilience District

The $141M HUD-funded Gentilly Resilience District (GRD) is a combination of efforts across the Gentilly neighborhood designed to reduce flood risk, slow land subsidence, improve energy reliability and encourage neighborhood revitalization. Visit www.nola.gov/resilience for more information.