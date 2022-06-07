Chester Rotary supports library story hour

There was a 9-1-1 call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6th as smoke filled the Casey’s store at 403 North Missouri Street in Potosi. Smoke was rolling out of the doors as the employees evacuated and the Potosi Fire Department and Potosi Police Department arrived on scene. The fire seemed to be contained in the space between the drop ceiling and the roof with smoke and water damage as a result. The employees reported the smoke smell first and then black smoke filling the store. They agreed that the fire seemed to be in the middle of the store. Those on scene agreed it may have been electrical related. The location will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as the company deals with clean-up and inventory replacement. North Missouri Street was closed at Wreath and State Streets for most of the mid-day as fire and police stayed on scene. Potosi Fire had two trucks along with response by a DeSoto Fire truck with several City of Potosi Police as well.

POTOSI, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO