Chester, IL

Chester Rotary supports library story hour

 3 days ago

Chester Rotary President Tanya Cowan, right, presents Chester Public Library Executive Librarian...

KMOV

Urban League giving out gas cards Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League is co-hosting a community food distribution and empowerment event on June 11, 2022. This event is in partnership with Greatness Unlocked: a Ten City Tour. They will have food, free gas cards, and new clothes. The event also features a job fair and business expo, an expungement clinic, speakers, a pitch competition, and youth programs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Urban League to give out gas cards at drive-thru event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League of St. Louis will partner with “Operation Ten City Tour” to provide relief at the pump with gas cards. The company will host a drive-thru event at the Urban League headquarters on North Kingshighway. The event is set to begin at noon on Saturday and will go until supplies run out. Gas cards, clothing, and free food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
belleville.net

City Offices and Buildings Will Be Closed on Mon., June 20

Belleville's city offices and buildings will be closed on Mon., June 20 to commemorate Juneteenth Freedom Day on June 19, 2022. This includes City Hall and both Library locations; Main and West Branch. Trash, recyclables, and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day the week of June 20 - June 24 due to city offices being closed on Mon., June 20.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Encourage Residents To Leave Fawns Alone

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today posted on its Facebook page a warning to residents to not attempt to rescue fawns. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area has a heavy deer population and fawns are often visible in a stationary position. Article continues after sponsor message. The Edwardsville Police said fawns...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In open now through Dec.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The summer blockbuster season has begun, and you don’t have be inside a theater to see them. The Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In theater, just north of Chaffee, is open now through December with single and double-feature movies on Fridays and Saturdays.
CHAFFEE, MO
FOX2Now

Six Flags St. Louis launches new annual pass program

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Six honored in memory program

MARYVILLE – Six students from the homeschool community Classical Conversations Maryville recently finished months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a variety of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
MARYVILLE, IL
theijnews.com

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE IN POTOSI HAD FIRE, SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE

There was a 9-1-1 call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6th as smoke filled the Casey’s store at 403 North Missouri Street in Potosi. Smoke was rolling out of the doors as the employees evacuated and the Potosi Fire Department and Potosi Police Department arrived on scene. The fire seemed to be contained in the space between the drop ceiling and the roof with smoke and water damage as a result. The employees reported the smoke smell first and then black smoke filling the store. They agreed that the fire seemed to be in the middle of the store. Those on scene agreed it may have been electrical related. The location will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as the company deals with clean-up and inventory replacement. North Missouri Street was closed at Wreath and State Streets for most of the mid-day as fire and police stayed on scene. Potosi Fire had two trucks along with response by a DeSoto Fire truck with several City of Potosi Police as well.
POTOSI, MO
mymoinfo.com

Car runs into the Mobile On the Run building in Festus

(Festus) Four people were injured as a vehicle crashed into the Mobile On the Run gas station convenience store on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 3:15 breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store. Those injured in the accident were taken by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Festus. It was rumored the driver who drove into the building suffered a medical condition that caused the incident. Mobile On the Run was closed to the public on Friday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
kbsi23.com

2 wanted in Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people are wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. Termaine Wright, 20, is wanted out of Jefferson County for failure to appear, original charge possession of firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapon. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches, 285 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in Mt. Vernon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Panera plans to move headquarters from Sunset Hills to Fenton

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Panera Bread Co. is moving its headquarters from Sunset Hills to Fenton. The national bakery-cafe, with more than 2,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is moving to The 1400 Building on the Maritz campus at 1400 S. Highway Drive along Interstate 44 in Fenton. That is 4 miles from Panera’s current headquarters at 3630 S. Geyer Road in Sunset Hills.
SUNSET HILLS, MO
The Telegraph

Driver collides with Alton auto repair shop

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers at Stutz Service, 910 Milton Road in Alton, assess the damage to the automotive shop Wednesday morning following an accident late Tuesday night. A female driver, apparently westbound on Milton Road, left the roadway, entered a lot filled with cars at Stutz Service and crashed through double garage doors at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, destroying a concrete block center post. The woman was reportedly not injured seriously. The car miraculously missed more than a dozen vehicles in the parking lot, as well as the business' towtruck and a car on a lift inside the garage. The business was closed at the time. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Country Days Photo Contest winners announced

The winner of the Second Annual Farmington Country Days Photo Contest sponsored by the Daily Journal/Farmington Press is Caitlin Carrow. Carrow's photo received 89 likes/loves on social media. The prize for Best Picture is a specially-framed 8x10 copy of the winning photo and a $100 Visa gift card, which she will receive later this week.

