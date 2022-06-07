ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty in Tax Evasion and Fraud Trial

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFIYh_0g3VOEiw00
Todd and Julie Chrisley. Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After a weeks-long trial, a jury has reached a verdict in Todd and Julie Chrisley ’s fraud case.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's Relationship Timeline

Read article

The Chrisley Knows Best couple were found guilty on all counts, Us Weekly can confirm. "Disappointed in the verdict," the pair's lawyer noted in a statement on Tuesday, June 7, adding that "an appeal is planned."

A sentencing will be held at a later date.

The couple were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion , bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019. Todd denied the claims in a lengthy statement at the time, alleging that their former employee Mark Braddock was attempting to get “revenge” on the twosome.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s $30 Million Fraud Trial Underway: What to Know

Read article

“He took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” Todd said in 2019. “That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way. [He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters, meanwhile, alleged in court that Todd and Julie obtained more than $30 million in loans by lying about their wealth and earnings.

“They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it,” Peters said in court.

Stars at Court

Read article

The attorney also alleged that Todd and Julie continued to hide funds from the IRS after Braddock, who worked with the government on the case, no longer was associated with the USA stars.

“All along, the goal was to hide the money,” Peter claimed, alleging that the trio “targeted” community banks and used “scrapbooking” to cut and paste parts of financial documents.

When Braddock testified, he claimed that he and Todd had “a personal relationship of an intimate nature,” which the Chrisleys’ lawyer denied.

"I suggest to you that Mark Braddock is the very picture of reasonable doubt," attorney Bruce Morris pleaded with the jury during his closing statement earlier this month.

Comments / 36

Valorie Thompson
4d ago

Their assistant got immunity and told what the Feds love to hear. Even the female told it was a set up and how the assistant was obsessed with Todd. Well he flamed his way out of the charges.

Reply
7
Rell
4d ago

this is one of my favorite shows, it's hard to belive that they would do something like this,especially with a TV show involving the children.

Reply(3)
5
Related
Page Six

‘Deeply saddened’ Lindsie Chrisley reacts to Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict

Lindsie Chrisley is “deeply saddened” by estranged dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict in their fraud trial. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she continued. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Chrisley
Person
Julie Chrisley
MarketRealist

Is Todd Chrisley Still a Millionaire? It’s Unlikely

USA Network television series Chrisley Knows Best was recently renewed for a fourth season, and the third season is being prepared for release. Meanwhile, the drama behind Todd Chrisley and his family is even juicier offscreen. Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley have been convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Chrisley Knows Best#Bank Fraud#Invision Ap Shutterstock
Popculture

Todd Chrisley's Ex-Business Partner Claims They Had an Affair

Todd Chrisley's former business partner claimed in court Tuesday that he had an affair with the Chrisley Knows Best star. Mark Braddock, who was testifying in Chrisley's federal fraud trial, said he and Chrisley paid a blackmailer $38,000 in cash to keep the affair a secret. Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are facing federal fraud charges for allegedly evading taxes and defrauding banks by claiming they were wealthier than they really were.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

R. Kelly Desperate To Avoid Life Imprisonment, Denies Getting Aaliyah Fake ID

In a last-ditch bid to escape receiving a life sentence from a federal court later this month, R. Kelly has denied "using" the late singer Aaliyah in a bribery scheme that led to their 1994 illegal marriage. His legal team denied the singer has gotten her a fake ID, or being the person behind that ruse, so Aaliyah can marry despite being just 15.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Everything We Know About Todd Chrisley's Marriage To Ex-Wife Teresa Terry

Todd and his current wife, Julie Chrisley, continue to dominate headlines after being found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, on Tuesday, June 7, but who is the Chrisley Knows Best star's mysterious first wife? Teresa Terry first met the reality star when she was 17-years-old and he was 19-years-old. The former lovebirds eventually welcomed two children — Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30 — and were married for nearly seven years before they called it quits on their tumultuous relationship. "It was all very southern, very laid back, eating meals with the family, that sort of thing," Terry reminisced on...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Johnny Depp may drop $8m damages claim against Amber Heard if she stops appeal, lawyers reveal

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have floated a deal with Amber Heard which could spare her from paying millions she owes her ex-husband in damages. In their first TV interviews since the bombshell trial concluded, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez said discussions were ongoing over the verdict and the $8.35m the Fairfax court has ordered Ms Heard to pay. In the first of two morning interviews, Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos asked if Mr Depp would forego the damages if Ms Heard dropped her appeal. Attorney Ben Chew said the case was ‘never about money’ for Mr Depp.“You have said...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Todd Chrisley’s 5 kids: A guide to the Chrisley family

Whether or not you’ve ever tuned into an episode of Todd Chrisley’s reality series on USA, you’ve likely encountered his name. Todd Chrisley, who made a fortune in real estate in Georgia, and his co-star wife, Julie Chrisley, have been embroiled in a headline-grabbing controversy ever since they were indicted on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States in 2019, per NBC News. The couple was convicted in 2022 and face up to 30 years in prison.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

149K+
Followers
18K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy