Despite trying to keep it under wraps, a Massachusetts police officer will soon be honored for saving a life. According to Plymouth Police, on June 21st, 2018, then Sergeant, now Lieutenant, George Driscoll responded to a Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 3. 14 minutes after arrival, he cleared the call via radio saying that the State Police were handling the situation and he would document the accident.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO