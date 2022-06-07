ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

2022 Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties

By Photos, story by Jason Wert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties took place on Saturday, June 4, at Branson Landing. The annual event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society began...

ozarksalive.com

The Garrison, a nod to Riverside Inn, opens July 1

OZARK - Amid ambient lighting, a story-infused space, and fine food (and drink) on which to feast will come the chance to be part of history – both past and future – with the opening of The Garrison. On July 1, the speakeasy-style stop in the lower level of The Ozark Mill at Finley Farms will open to fine diners for the first time.
OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

31 Roulette, Climax Springs, Missouri 65324

It's ready for you to Celebrate summer 2022 in a 5 bed/4 bath waterfront home at Diamond Crest Est., an exciting new Lakefront Development at the 45 Mile Marker of the Osage. Level driveway with 3 car garage. Enter the home, a stellar view invites you into the spacious living area & begs you out to the large lakefront deck. Get ready to be impressed by the custom quality of your brand new Lakefront home. The main level boasts 2 bedrooms. The lakeside suite features large windows, unobstructed view for miles with ensute bath walkin shower and double vanity and large walkin closet. The 2nd guest room could double as an office. A wide custom stairwell leads to the lower level Family room with a bar area & 3 additional bedrooms 2 full baths. Two bedrooms are lake side with again that fabulous view. You walk out to a patio, gentle lakefront with deep water, & room for a large dock. Stack stone seawall Don't miss out on this one, Call today for a more information or arrange private tour.
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
khqa.com

Two Missouri state park beaches closed to swimming

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Republican forum held in Branson

A Republican candidate forum was held Thursday, June 2, at the Branson Hollister Lions Club, sponsored by Taney County Federated Republican Women and the Taney County Republican Central Committee. The event, hosted by Scott McCaulley of Legends 106.3 radio, featured a one-hour “meet and greet” between the candidates and voters,...
KYTV

2 injured after tree falls on RV in Camden County, Mo.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters rescued two people injured after a tree during a storm fell on their RV in the Fort Leonard Wood Recreational Area on Wednesday in Camden County. The storm rolled through the area around 4 a.m. Investigators say the tree pinned one of the two....
wiproud.com

Thousands show up for Missouri restaurant’s opening day

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a record-breaking grand opening for a new chicken restaurant in Joplin. The first day of business for “Raising Cane’s” Joplin location saw more than 5,000 customers come through the new fast-food restaurant, yesterday (6/7). That number beats the opening day record...
JOPLIN, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri attorney general subpoenas school districts over student surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized […] The post Missouri attorney general subpoenas school districts over student surveys appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
A.W. Naves

Body of 60 Year Old Man Found in Hand Dug Well in Missouri by Mushroom Hunters

Well where body was discovered on May 2, 2022(Photo: DCSO) On May 2 of this year, mushroom hunters foraging near a home in Long Lane, Missouri, happened upon a small hand-dug well filled with water. Curious as to the safety of such an open well, one of them retrieved a stick and inserted it into the well to check the depth. Much to their surprise, he dislodged a body that had been submerged beneath the water level. They immediately contacted the police to investigate.
LONG LANE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Injured After UTV Overturn Crash

West Plains, MO. – A West Plains man has been moderately injured as a result of a UTV crash on Wednesday, June the 8th. A 2016 Polaris Ranger UTV was traveling Northbound on County Road 341, 7 miles North of Koshkonong, when it crashed. The UTV was driven by Austin Combs, 33 of West Plains. The crash occurred when Combs ran off the roadway, his UTV overturned, and he was ejected.
WEST PLAINS, MO
FOX2Now

US Marshals join search for Missouri fugitives

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Barry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday, June 6 that the US Marshals have taken over the search for the three inmates who escaped from Barry County Jail custody. The three inmates have been missing since Friday, June 3, and are considered armed and...
KTLO

Baxter County man yells ‘Jesus Christ is our lord and savior’ as police bite him during arrest

A Baxter County man is jailed in central Arkansas after attacking two police officers who were trying to arrest him Sunday night. At one time during the fracas, 35-year-old Dustin Arch Black of Big Flat yelled “Jesus Christ is our lord and savior” when a policeman was biting his fingers after he had shoved them in the policeman’s mouth. Black used a police baton to hit an officer in the head twice and caused another officer to shoot himself with a Taser when he pushed him.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Individual Arrested in West Plains on Distribution Related Charges

West Plains, MO. – On Monday, June the 6th, the Howell County Sheriff’s Department responded to information stating that a man staying at a local hotel in West Plains was selling illegal narcotics. Responding to the call was Deputy Smith and Lieutenant Long, who later encountered the subject...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KSN News

Missouri jail escapees search turned over to U.S Marshals

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — The search for three jail escapees in Barry County, Missouri, has been turned over to the U.S Marshals Service. Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford, and Christopher Blevins escaped from the Barry County Jail early Friday morning. Officials say they now believe all three men are out of the Four State area, […]
KTTS

Gas Prices Jump In Springfield Again

(KTTS News) — Gas prices in Springfield keep going up. Several stations are selling regular unleaded for $4.39 a gallon. GasBuddy.com shows some stations in Republic and Billings selling gas for $4.49 a gallon. And at least one station in Marshfield has it for $4.59 a gallon. The nationwide...
KOLR10 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts […]

