Johnson City, TN

Johnson City aggravated robbery suspect sent to prison

993thex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo drug offenders received prison time in court proceedings held in Washington County, Tennessee. Eddie Dean Dixon, 60,...

www.993thex.com

supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspected Mendota murderer competent to stand trial

The man accused of killing three women over an 18-day period in 2019 has been deemed competent to stand trial. James Wright was scheduled to appear before a jury later this month but those proceedings will likely be delayed until later this year in Circuit Court in Washington County, Virginia.
MENDOTA, VA
elizabethton.com

Johnson City man arrested after attempt to steal bicycle

A Johnson City man was arrested after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Justin Fair of Sylvan Drive in Johnson City was apprehended by the Johnson City Police after officers responded to 907 Forest Avenue in Johnson City at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Fair was charged...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Sheriff’s Office: Pedestrian struck and killed by Bristol train

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office released initial details of a death investigation in Bristol, Tennessee. The report said an individual was struck and killed by a train in the vicinity of Vance Tank Road and Broyles Lane Wednesday afternoon. The identity of the person was not released in the...
BRISTOL, TN
bbbtv12.com

ANDERSON COUNTY MURDER DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY

Clinton, Tennessee – Today, Christy Comer, age 41, plead guilty to the murder of J.C. Copeland in the Anderson County Criminal Court and was remanded to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. J.C. Copeland was an 83-year-old man who resided in the City of Rocky Top. In the overnight hours of August 30, 2018, Christy Comer made the decision to rob him to get money for methamphetamine. She told authorities that she had chosen the victim because she believed he would be an easy target. Mr. Copeland was then murdered and his body hidden under his porch. Comer stated to authorities, after she was apprehended, that among the items she had stolen from the victim was a DVD player that she sold for $10 worth of methamphetamine.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Gunshot on Dennis Cove Road leads to reckless endangerment charge

A Carter County, Tennessee man is charged after he shot and wounded a resident’s dog that was out for a walk. A report issued by Sheriff Dexter Lunceford’s office said Brandon Lee Blackwell was arrested for one count of reckless endangerment following the incident on Dennis Cove Road.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon police investigating death of 10-month-old child

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Abingdon Police Department is investigating the death of a child. According to the police department, officers responded to a home on Cambridge Street late Tuesday morning in reference to an unresponsive 10-month-old child. The Washington County Life Saving Crew Transported the child to Johnston Memorial Hospital. No other information was […]
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Sullivan Sheriff's Office investigating death near Vance Tank Road near Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A train death just outside Bristol is under investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, but few details are available. "The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an individual that was struck by a train earlier this afternoon," Sullivan County sheriff's spokesman and Capt. Andy Seabolt said in an email. "The train struck the individual near the intersection of Vance Tank Road and Broyles Lane in Bristol."
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Person fatally hit by train near Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person was fatally struck by a train Wednesday afternoon near Bristol. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of Vance Tank Road and Broyles Lane. The identity of the person is unknown as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office is investigating. This is a […]
BRISTOL, VA
Go Blue Ridge

Missing Avery County Teen Located By DSS

Autumn Taylor the young lady who went missing from Crossnore on the evening of May 27th has been located and is with the Watauga County DSS. Detective Tim Austin with the Avery County Sheriffs Office gave us the update on Autumn.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Sylva woman gets almost 5 years

A Sylva woman is serving federal prison time following a conviction that stemmed from a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrest for drug trafficking. On May 19, U.S. Chief District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Ashley Kay Heatherly, 35, to serve 57 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said.
SYLVA, NC
WBIR

THP: Woman killed, man injured in crash in Hamblen County

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Morristown woman died Tuesday after two vehicles crashed on Bethel Road in Hamblen County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol's initial report said the crash happened near the intersection of Bethel Road and Talley Road around 4:15 p.m. on June 7. According to the report, Haley...
993thex.com

Report: Pair of cousins arrested in Jonesborough for aggravated burglary

Two cousins from Jonesborough were arrested after investigators found them in possession of stolen property. The investigation began last week on May Road in Jonesborough, where deputies were working a reported burglary. Later that week, officers received a tip of the stolen property possibly being held at a residence on...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Body of missing Honaker man found by kayakers

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The body of a man who had been reported missing by family members in early June was found in a river, according to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye. A release from the sheriff’s office states that Ricky Griffith, 59, of Honaker, was reported missing on Thursday, June 2. Kayakers on […]
HONAKER, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Pikeville man arrested for auto lot vandalism

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man is facing up to five years in prison, after being accused of a midnight vandalism spree at a local car dealership. Jacob Thacker, 42, of Pikeville, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Police say Thacker went to the Walters GM Auto Mall...
PIKEVILLE, KY

