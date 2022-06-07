NWTF to host Sporting Clays Shoot June 18

MARYVILLE – Six students from the homeschool community Classical Conversations Maryville recently finished months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a variety of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and Director of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs (IDMA) has selected Maj. Gen. (retired) William “Willie” Cobetto of Hillsboro as the next IDMA Chief of Staff. Cobetto, IDMA’s...
Bring your blanket or lawn chairs and join us as we celebrate Independence Day with a spectacular fireworks display at Lake Lou Yaeger. The fireworks will take place at Marina 1 on July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
ALTON - The 25th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, on 3rd, 4th, State and Belle streets.
The Downtown Alton event, presented by Alton Main Street, typically attracts more than 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles. The public is welcome and it's free to attend.
Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Registration for automobiles is open from 8 a.m.-noon, and trophies will be given at 4 p.m.
The Centralia Fire Protection District says a Wamac man was injured when the SUV he was working on Tuesday afternoon fell on him. Chief Ross Boshera reports something happened to the jack holding up the vehicle causing it to partially fall on John Gibson of the Brookside Mobile Home Park.
The red ribbon and giant scissors were brought out several times in the last week, celebrating grand openings of businesses around Carlinville. In the afternoon of June 3, the ribbon was cut in front of the Collected Boutique on the Carlinville Square. The store celebrated its first birthday as a brick-and-mortar location and held a grand opening for its relocation. The store celebrated with a weekend of sales and treats for customers.
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s all eyes on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years. Air shows are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of pilots, including ones for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, will fly throughout both days, though organizers have not released an exact timetable of when certain aircraft will make way through the St. Louis sky.
HIGHLAND — Catrina Vandeloo has joined Highland Health Care Center as its new nurse practitioner. Vandeloo has 26 years of nursing experience, most recently at Heartland Hospice/Promedica in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Prior to that, she worked at HSHS Medical Group in Carlyle.
Two-thirds of the Orphan Smokehouse at 1829 South Pine on the south side of Centralia is on the ground following a fire discovered by a passerby just before midnight Thursday night. Centralia Fire Captain Blake Perez says the Centralia Public Works Department was eventually called in to knock down the...
A Wood River man was charged with four Class 2 felonies on Thursday by Madison County.
Robert R. Kopp, 33, of Wood River, was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles, all Class 2 felonies.
Since the announcement a little over a week ago, interest in tickets for the Boyz II Men concert in Alton later this year has been good, according to the head of the Amphitheater Commission. At 7pm on August 21, the Grammy award-winning R&B group will perform at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, fulfilling a quest by local organizers that began shortly before the pandemic hit.
Louisville, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The following has been released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page:. “On May 31, 2022 at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Louisville for a report burglary. The victim advised that multiple items including tools, a compound bow and other house items had been stolen from the residence and an outbuilding.
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today posted on its Facebook page a warning to residents to not attempt to rescue fawns. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area has a heavy deer population and fawns are often visible in a stationary position. Article continues after sponsor message. The Edwardsville Police said fawns...
ALTON — Three underground fuel tanks are being removed from a job site in Alton as part of environmental clean-up work. The removal of the tanks at at 443 East Broadway in Alton is being conducted under the supervision of an inspector from the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office. The agency has a division devoted to overseeing the installation and safe removal of underground fuel tanks.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Following an uptick in vandalism, Madison County Transit (MCT) is asking for the public’s help to stop those who are responsible for the damage. MCT offers a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who vandalizes or dumps...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people were shot and received non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning in Carbondale. A large crowd gathered in the 200 block of West Main Street on June 5 around 2:57 a.m. While police were monitoring the crowd, officers heard gunshots and the crowd became...
A Kentucky man was charged with a Class 1 drug felony on Thursday by Madison County.
Joshua R. Looney, 31, of Scottsville, Kentucky, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.
One of the things I'm interested in the most is paranormal. Everything about it fascinates me. I don't wait for the spirits to come to me, I seek them out. I'm constantly searching for places that are thought to be haunted by spirits. This time my search lead me to...
