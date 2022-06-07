ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, IL

NWTF to host Sporting Clays Shoot June 18

By Submitted by Randolph County Cutters, Strutters, NWTF
Daily Republican
 3 days ago

The Randolph County Cutters and Strutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be sponsoring its annual Sporting Clays Shoot Saturday, June 18, at the World Shooting...

The Telegraph

Six honored in memory program

MARYVILLE – Six students from the homeschool community Classical Conversations Maryville recently finished months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a variety of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
MARYVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Hillsboro man selected as next IDMA Chief of Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and Director of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs (IDMA) has selected Maj. Gen. (retired) William “Willie” Cobetto of Hillsboro as the next IDMA Chief of Staff. Cobetto, IDMA’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
cityoflitchfieldil.com

Fireworks at Lake Lou Yaeger

Bring your blanket or lawn chairs and join us as we celebrate Independence Day with a spectacular fireworks display at Lake Lou Yaeger. The fireworks will take place at Marina 1 on July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
LITCHFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

All-Wheels car show celebrating 25th year

ALTON - The 25th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, on 3rd, 4th, State and Belle streets. The Downtown Alton event, presented by Alton Main Street, typically attracts more than 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles. The public is welcome and it's free to attend. Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Registration for automobiles is open from 8 a.m.-noon, and trophies will be given at 4 p.m.
Sparta, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
County
Randolph County, IL
City
Sparta, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wamac man injured when SUV falls on him

The Centralia Fire Protection District says a Wamac man was injured when the SUV he was working on Tuesday afternoon fell on him. Chief Ross Boshera reports something happened to the jack holding up the vehicle causing it to partially fall on John Gibson of the Brookside Mobile Home Park.
CENTRALIA, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Businesses celebrate grand openings around Carlinville Square

The red ribbon and giant scissors were brought out several times in the last week, celebrating grand openings of businesses around Carlinville. In the afternoon of June 3, the ribbon was cut in front of the Collected Boutique on the Carlinville Square. The store celebrated its first birthday as a brick-and-mortar location and held a grand opening for its relocation. The store celebrated with a weekend of sales and treats for customers.
CARLINVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

What to know ahead of this weekend’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s all eyes on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years. Air shows are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of pilots, including ones for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, will fly throughout both days, though organizers have not released an exact timetable of when certain aircraft will make way through the St. Louis sky.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Person
Bob Pratt
The Telegraph

Vandeloo joins Highland Health Care Center

HIGHLAND — Catrina Vandeloo has joined Highland Health Care Center as its new nurse practitioner. Vandeloo has 26 years of nursing experience, most recently at Heartland Hospice/Promedica in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Prior to that, she worked at HSHS Medical Group in Carlyle.
HIGHLAND, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Orphan Smokehouse destroyed by fire (more photos added at 7 pm Friday)

Two-thirds of the Orphan Smokehouse at 1829 South Pine on the south side of Centralia is on the ground following a fire discovered by a passerby just before midnight Thursday night. Centralia Fire Captain Blake Perez says the Centralia Public Works Department was eventually called in to knock down the...
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Strong early ticket sales for Boyz II Men concert

Since the announcement a little over a week ago, interest in tickets for the Boyz II Men concert in Alton later this year has been good, according to the head of the Amphitheater Commission. At 7pm on August 21, the Grammy award-winning R&B group will perform at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, fulfilling a quest by local organizers that began shortly before the pandemic hit.
ALTON, IL
#Nwtf#Sporting Clays Shoot
Effingham Radio

Two Flora Residents Arrested in Connection with Louisville Burglary

Louisville, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The following has been released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page:. “On May 31, 2022 at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Louisville for a report burglary. The victim advised that multiple items including tools, a compound bow and other house items had been stolen from the residence and an outbuilding.
LOUISVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Encourage Residents To Leave Fawns Alone

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today posted on its Facebook page a warning to residents to not attempt to rescue fawns. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area has a heavy deer population and fawns are often visible in a stationary position. Article continues after sponsor message. The Edwardsville Police said fawns...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Tanks removed in Alton

ALTON — Three underground fuel tanks are being removed from a job site in Alton as part of environmental clean-up work. The removal of the tanks at at 443 East Broadway in Alton is being conducted under the supervision of an inspector from the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office. The agency has a division devoted to overseeing the installation and safe removal of underground fuel tanks.
ALTON, IL
Sports
kbsi23.com

2 injured in shooting early Sunday in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people were shot and received non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning in Carbondale. A large crowd gathered in the 200 block of West Main Street on June 5 around 2:57 a.m. While police were monitoring the crowd, officers heard gunshots and the crowd became...
CARBONDALE, IL
FOX2now.com

Search for missing teen in New Douglas, Illinois

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois. Local power companies prepare for potential summer …. How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms …. Cori Bush pushes for government funding of food company. Science Center previews Jurassic World: Dominion. Organization celebrates 100 years by making more...
NEW DOUGLAS, IL

