NWTF to host Sporting Clays Shoot June 18

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s all eyes on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years. Air shows are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of pilots, including ones for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, will fly throughout both days, though organizers have not released an exact timetable of when certain aircraft will make way through the St. Louis sky.

CHESTERFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO