Milwaukee, WISC – The Milwaukee Public Market announced today they will host a summer concert series underneath the I-794 freeway starting Tuesday, June 21. The Tuesday night concert series will take place on 5 dates over the course of the summer at Riverwalk Commons, located across the street from the market at 423 N. Water Street, adjacent to the Milwaukee River. The series will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each night and will feature local musicians including:

