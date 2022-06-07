Governor’s vetoes hit Fernandina, Nassau hard

This weekend will bring a celebration that's been 200 years in the making. Jacksonville will celebrate its bicentennial with music, art, history, food and fireworks. The city's name appeared for the first time on a petition dated June 15, 1822, asking U.S. Secretary of State John Quincy Adams to designate "Jacksonville" as a port of entry in the U.S. territory of Florida. Until then, the area had been known informally as "Cow Ford" or "Cowford," signifying a place where cows could cross the St. Johns River.
