Governor’s vetoes hit Fernandina, Nassau hard

floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Beach tackles rising cost of garbage

The city will open up a competitive bidding process for services. Trash takes money and the City of Fernandina Beach will try to figure out what it wants to do with its trash service after a 3-2 City Commission vote against allowing staff to open contract extension negotiations with WM.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
internewscast.com

DeSantis Boat Parade Hits Jacksonville, Florida

Floridians are gathering in Jacksonville, Florida, to show support for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the city’s first-ever boat parade devoted to the popular governor. According to an earlier estimation from the Duval County GOP, roughly 1,000 boats registered for the event. Duval County GOP chairman Dean Black branded the event as a “first in the nation DeSantis Flotilla.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Protesters say unjust parts of Jacksonville’s history being ignored amid city’s celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Protesters Saturday said Jacksonville is a tale of two cities -- and only one of those tales is being told during the city’s bicentennial celebration. Groups like The Black Commission and Northside Coalition gathered on the steps of City Hall on Saturday as a party was being set up across the street at James Weldon Johnson Park.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Partisan political positions could keep Florida from receiving money for emergency responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In Jacksonville Monday, firefighters and first responders were honored along with teams needed in disaster areas after catastrophic storms. During a visit to JFRD Fire Station 50 on Tamaya Boulevard near Beach and Kernan, Governor Ron Desantis said partisan political positions could keep Florida from getting money for emergency responders.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters remains silent on Sheriff Williams' residency controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters following Sheriff Williams' retirement. "That's my man there," the governor said while pointing. "I'm supporting T.K. Waters for the next Jacksonville sheriff. I think he's got a tremendous background. He's been involved at various levels of law enforcement. I think he would really provide excellent leadership for the people of Jacksonville."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Orange Park Vice-Mayor resigns after he claims racism among town and council members

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Orange Park is without a vice mayor after he resigned claiming he left due to racism. Former Vice Mayor Eddie Henley says after long thought and consideration it would be best for him to resign. This comes two weeks after he didn’t get the mayor position which would have made him the first Black mayor in Orange Park’s history.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Construction begins on V Pizza Fleming Island location

Work began June 6 on construction of the new V Pizza & Tap Garden in Fleming Island. The site is at 4477 U.S. 17 just south of The Church of Eleven22 and 1 mile north of County Road 220. When it opens in October, the restaurant and bar will move...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
wjct.org

Celebrating 200 years: Here's the schedule for Jacksonville's bicentennial

This weekend will bring a celebration that's been 200 years in the making. Jacksonville will celebrate its bicentennial with music, art, history, food and fireworks. The city's name appeared for the first time on a petition dated June 15, 1822, asking U.S. Secretary of State John Quincy Adams to designate "Jacksonville" as a port of entry in the U.S. territory of Florida. Until then, the area had been known informally as "Cow Ford" or "Cowford," signifying a place where cows could cross the St. Johns River.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

