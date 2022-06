George Mason University mourns the recent passing of Jeng-Eng “Jerry” Lin, Professor, Department of Mathematical Sciences in the College of Science. Lin, 74, of Los Osos, California passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 due to complications of lymphoma. He was born on July 13, 1947, the second in a family of six sons, and raised in Taipei, Taiwan. He received his doctorate in mathematics from Brown University and was a professor at George Mason University for 33 years. During that time he spent many hours in community service, donating his time to strengthen Chinese-American and underprivileged communities. Upon retirement, he continued to do research and teach at Georgetown University.

