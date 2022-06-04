ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedale, TX

Police Reports: 05/29/2022 – 06/04/2022

Cover picture for the article700 Block W. Kennedale Parkway – Driving While Intoxicated. Officer arrested subject for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Subject was transported to jail without incident. 1300 Block W. Kennedale Parkway – Warrant Service. Officer made contact with two subjects who had active warrants. Warrants were confirmed...

