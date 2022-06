North Cyprus, are you ready to host a bigger version of the VENETIAN Hotel Las Vegas right here in our island? The choice has already been made for you. Santa isn’t coming to town; rather, a new city comes to Long Beach, Iskele. Located in one of the nicest and most serene beaches in the whole island of Cyprus, Long Beach, Iskele (recommended in FORBES as the number 1 buy for beach properties) is the newest rendezvous and looks like DEMs Construction is about to rent down the old town while erecting a capital in our island.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO