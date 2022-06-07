ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta, CA

One climber dead, four injured on Mt. Shasta

By JOSH ABBOTT Herald, News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

One climber died and four more were injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Monday in three separate incidents, while a fourth injury-incident occurred Tuesday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, climbing guide Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, died after sliding 1,000 to 2,500 vertical feet through snow and ice while tethered...

www.heraldandnews.com

Related
Herald and News

Climbers advised away from Mount Shasta

The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office has advised climbers to avoid Mt. Shasta due to a high number of injury incidents that occurred there Monday and Tuesday. The first such incident happened when three climbers who were tethered together slipped 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet, resulting in the death of climbing guide Jillian Webster of Redmond, Oregon. The boyfriend and girlfriend couple with her each suffered injuries and are currently recovering in the hospital.
REDMOND, OR
Herald and News

Freidenfelt, Katie Mae

Katie Mae Freidenfelt, 10, passed away in Klamath Falls on May 13, 2022. She was born June 25, 2011 in Roseville, Calif. A celebration of Katie's life will be at 11:00am on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the upper picnic area at Moore Park, 740 Lakeshore Drive in Klamath Falls. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Sandusky, June

June Sandusky, 99, passed away in Klamath Falls on June 4, 2022. She was born July 22, 1922 in Santa Rosa, Calif. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Alyce Sandusky, Ron and Jeanne Sandusky; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Tom Dorigan, all of Klamath Falls; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A committal service with military honors will be at 3:00pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Eagle Point National Cemetery, 2763 Riley Rd. in Eagle Point. Condolences may be expressed and the full obituary read online at www.cascadecremations.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Marijuana raid: 5,000 pot plants; $58K fine for property owner, zero arrests

Oregon State Police raided an alleged illegal marijuana growing operation on Wednesday in Eagle Point. Cops seized 5,038 cannabis plants in 18 greenhouses at the property in Jackson County on Highway 62. State police troopers “detained, identified, interviewed and released” five individuals during the raid. Zero or limited numbers of...
EAGLE POINT, OR
Herald and News

Wiley, Frances Lou Rose

Frances Lou Rose Wiley, 97, left for her eternal home with Jesus on June 3, 2022. She was born January 30, 1925 to Elmer and Beatrice Sniff in Willmar, Saskatchewan, Canada. Frances lived her early life with her family out on the prairie in Saskatchewan until she was 12 years old. They had to leave because the Dust Bowl made life impossible there. She moved with her family to Eagle Lake, Minnesota and graduated from high school when she was 17. She moved to Alameda, California during WW2 and worked in the shipyard there during the war. There she met her husband, a handsome sailor, Allan H. Rose. They were married in 1944 and moved to San Diego after the war. Frances and Allan had 3 children; Vicki (Rose) Chabner, Beatrice Rose and Bradley Rose. Allan died young in 1970 and she remarried later to Carl C. Wiley (Papa). During her life in San Diego she worked as the manager of one of the school cafeterias. She loved the job and the kids. She was devoted to her church, both in Chula Vista and here in Klamath Falls, where she was a member of Living Faith Church for over 40 years. She loved gardening, especially flowers, and there was rarely a flower untended. Even when she moved to Pacifica Senior Living she worried if the flowers weren't taken care of. Frances leaves behind her three children, 5 grandchildren, Luke, Adriane, Joshua, Christina and Robert and nine great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Agnes Lowry, brother, Kenneth Swift and brother, Ronald Sniff. They all stayed closely in touch with her, even until the very end of her life. A Memorial service will be on June 24th at 2 pm. at Klamath Christian Center, with her son-in-law, David Chabner officiating. Any memorial contributions can be made to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for the week of June 11

Concerted action to advertise Crater Lake and surrounding country has been taken by the Chamber of Commerce, and five local organizations have jointly purchased a silver loving cup which will be engraved and presented to the first automobile tourist who reaches Crater Lake this year. A different trophy will be given annually. This move has the support of the Sportsmen’s Association, Rotary Club, and Merchants’ Bureau.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Brock, Patrick Stan

Patrick S. "Stan the Man" Brock, age 53, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022. Stan was born in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on November 15, 1968. At the age of 6, he and his family moved to Klamath Falls. He attended Riverside Elementary, Ponderosa Junior High, and in 1986, he graduated from Klamath Union High School. In 1987, he joined the Marine Corps, where he served with 1st Battalion 6th Marines. Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference. The Marines don't have that problem. Stan was no exception. Stan made the best out of everything. He excelled as a salesman, and even after working at multiple car dealerships, he always said, "You can't go wrong with a Subaru." He enjoyed many activities- marital arts was a passion at a young age all the way into his later years. He enjoyed mountain biking all over the area and played disc golf. All of that being said, his true love was his dogs. He loved his dogs like he loved his son, with all his heart. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He could light up a room with his smile and that laugh heard from miles away. Stan will be missed by so many; his legacy will forever carry on. Semper Fidelis. Stan survived by his son, Jake Brock; his stepdaughters, Lauren Reiber and Emily Reiber; brother, Mike Brock; sister, Debbie Gibilisco; nephews, Josh St. John, Matt Gibilisco, Tim Gibilisco, Jesse Brock, Jordan Brock; nieces, Stephanie Brock, Lorian Ordonez, Kylie Knill; as well as many more relatives, friends and Marine brothers. He also leaves behind his dogs, Karma and Candy. Stan was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Brock; his mother, Marlene Brock and brother, Richard Brock. Service to be held at Davenports Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. Military Honors at 2:30 p.m.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Reynolds, Michael James

Michael "Mike" James Reynolds, 82 passed away June 1, 2022 peacefully at his home with his wife by his side. He was born in Rapid City, SD and raised in Hill City, SD. Mike was a teacher in Klamath Falls for many years. He is survived by his wife Pamela Traina, 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter on the way. He will be missed by many. Friends and acquaintances are invited to a memorial bike ride at 9:30am and/or a celebration of life at 1:00pm on June 26, 2022 at 52623 Fort Klamath Loop Road, Fort Klamath, OR. See full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Gov. Kate Brown makes visit to Klamath Basin

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Klamath County this week, meeting with leaders and citizens from the Klamath Tribes, Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base and the Klamath Water Users Association. Brown’s visit addressed many of the ongoing water issues facing the citizens of the county, including the drought that has...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Four members of Gardner family to graduate from Klamath Community College

A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany, who is also earning her KCC degree. Two weeks later, Tricia’s sons, Mateo and Adrian, will collect their GED certificates in a separate Klamath Center for Education and Training (KCET) graduation ceremony.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Falcon Heights Alternative School graduation 2022

Eighty-one Falcon Heights graduates received their diplomas and 17 earned their GEDs in a celebration Friday, June 10, in front of packed house at the Ross Ragland Theater. The ceremony included a welcome by Falcon Heights Principal Joe Tacchini, a keynote address by teacher and coach Alex Stork, and the first student speech given by 2022 graduate Ryanne Dixon.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Upcoming event aims to empower elders, prevent abuse

The Oregon Department of Human Services is hosting a fun and informational resource fair at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, June 14. The event is scheduled to take place one day before World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, and will feature a wide variety of games and activities for all attendees. While the event centers around elder abuse prevention and is geared toward older adults, all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Todd Andres says farewell to Klamath Falls City Council

Ward 5 representative Todd Andres attended his last Klamath Falls City Council meeting Monday, bidding farewell to a position he has held since January 2019. Since his arrival, Andres stressed the value of conversation and cooperation in order to overcome challenges. Along with a friendly demeanor and his willingness to...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath Falls City Schools valedictorians and salutatorians

Klamath Falls City Schools valedictorians and salutatorians. Future plans: Attend Southern Oregon University and major in history education. Awards/extracurricular activities: Received two scholar-athlete awards, four academic achievement awards, and a member of school’s national honor society, senior class president, competed in swimming, baseball and football. CASSIDY MAHAN. Valedictorian. Klamath...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Column: 50 years of Keck winners brings back memories

It was a good thing I was sitting down. It was the year, and I should have known better. It was 1972, when Oliver Spires won the first Mike Keck Memorial Scholarship. Both were standout athletes at Klamath Union. Still, there was a little shock. With Henley’s Eli Hayes and...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Henley's Eli Hayes, Mazama's Kennedy Lease receive Keck scholarships

Two multi-sport standouts whose senior seasons went well into the spring postseason have been named winners of the 2022 Mike Keck Memorial Scholarships, each of which is worth $1,000. Henley High state champion long- and triple-jump winner Eli Hayes capped his career with both state titles, a podium finish in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Jackson, Jason Lee

Jason Lee "J-Jack" Jackson was born May 30, 1968 to Victor and Marilynne Jackson - he made his journey on May 31, 2022. Jason is survived by his son, Taylor Jackson, grandson, Taylor Jr.; granddaughters, Tilina, Aniah Martinez; brothers, Vic and Charles; sister, Vickie Jackson, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Jason was preceded in death by his daughter, Angelica Jackson, his parents, brothers Max and Matthew Jackson, niece, Holly Sue Jackson, grandma, Alice Wright and great grandma, Clara Jackson. Jason grew up in Chiloquin all his life...hunting, fishing, and camping. He had several jobs; his favorite was being a firefighter with his brother Max. Growing up, he played sports while attending Chiloquin Elementary and Chiloquin High School lettering in football and basketball. He also played in the Elimination and Big Tournaments. Jason loved watching NFL, NBA, NCAA - the Broncos and the Rockets were his teams. He loved being around family and friends and especially loved his two kids and three grandkids. Jason will be deeply missed. Viewing will be from 4 to 8pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls. A memorial service will be at 1 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Klamath Tribal Fitness Center, 320 S. Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin with lunch to follow Goos Olgi Gowa Community Center, 35601 Choke Cherry Way, Chiloquin, OR. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

KCC Accelerated Learning students double-up on degrees

For a collection of dedicated high school students in the Klamath Community College Accelerated Learning program, this week marks an accomplishment far more ambitious than solely receiving a high school diploma. Ten high school students will receive an associate degree from KCC at the same time they collect their high...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Prep notebook: Eight Mazama athletes sign to play at next level

Eight Mazama High School graduating athletes have signed letters of intent to compete at the college level next fall. The athletes gathered with coaches and family members Wednesday to participate in a signing ceremony in the school gymnasium. “It is outstanding to see this many athletes go on to play...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

