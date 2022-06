Days after Japan’s parliament passed a bill reigning in stablecoins, the country’s justice ministry moved to give authorities the power to confiscate illicit cryptoassets. As of now, the law overseeing organized crime in Japan does not yet pertain to cryptocurrencies, experts said — only property and monetary claims can be seized. Local media outlets Yomiuri Shimbun and Jiji Press have reported the Japanese Justice Ministry will be having conversations with the country’s Legislative Council on how to revise the law as early as this month.

