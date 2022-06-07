ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Johnston Arrested for Driving without License and Unlawful Display of License Plate Monday

By Jc Tinsley
wrul.com
 5 days ago

A Carmi woman is free on bond following her arrest on Illinois Street Monday morning....

www.wrul.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department was called to Holiday Liquors in reference to a glass door being shattered. They say that happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. According to a press release, when officers arrived they found several bottles of alcohol were missing from the store. After...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County investigating stolen solar panels

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a report of stolen solar panels. The theft was reported on June 8 at a farm building between New Cash Creek Road and Ky Hwy 1078. Investigators believe the panels and inverters were stolen in the last week. Each solar panel is about 65″ […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Highway 1078 North near Spottsville, Kentucky. Police say that happened Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m. According to a press release, the car left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. The occupants of the...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Carmi, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
WEHT/WTVW

JAILER: Escaped inmate believed to have had help

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of running from the law, escaped Daviess County Detention Center inmate Mary Lou Eggleston is still wanted at large. Authorities say the 21-year-old made her escape June 9 after stealing a detention center vehicle. Now, officials have released the name of a man who may be helping […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Arrests Five for Various Charges

The White County Sheriff’s Department reported five people who were taken to the White County Jail on various charges. They were 57 year old Erin Burton of Wilmington, Illinois for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; Shannon Woodrow, 49, of Springerton on a felony arrest warrant; 38 year old Natasha McKenzie of Grayville on an arrest warrant; Joseph Wampler ,36, of Grayville for obstructing justice; and 36 year old William Wolf of Carmi for driving while license suspended.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wjpf.com

Herrin man arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting

Carbondale police have arrested a man from Herrin. 22-year-old Shermarie Barnes was arrested in connection to a shooting in Carbondale in the 800 block of North Marion Street on June 3rd. After officers found a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, they were taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Driving
wjpf.com

Benton man arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A Benton man has been arrested for stealing over $500 worth of telephone cable from Frontier Communications. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of Frontier alerted authorities that a large amount of telephone cable had recently been cut and stolen from a location in rural Franklin County and that a person acting suspiciously was in the nearby area.
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Man hit by train in Union County

A winery in southern Illinois invited guests to come out and have some fun while helping out a good cause. Annabelle Festival held in Anna, Ill. The City of Anna welcomes people downtown today for the 2022 Annabelle Festival. Fatal crash kills one in Graves County. Updated: 5 hours ago.
UNION COUNTY, IL
wkdzradio.com

Parking In Wrong Spot Leads To Drug Charges For Couple

A Hopkinsville man and a Tennessee woman were charged with drug possession Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they got out with a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Amy Somers that was parked in a handicap spot at Walmart without a handicap placard. During the investigation, a passenger in the car 46-year-old Gary Stewart who had active warrants was found to have a substance that tested positive for cocaine in his cigarette box and in a small bag.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Federal indictments returned in multi-county drug roundup

Two people arrested during a multi-county drug roundup in May were indicted by a federal grand jury in Paducah. Forty-three-year-old Caryon Johnson of Paducah, and 43-year-old Treon McElrath of Clinton and Union City, have been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute meth. The...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjpf.com

West Frankfort man arrested

A West Frankfort man has been arrested for stealing copper. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report yesterday of a theft in progress in rural West Frankfort. As a result, 52-year-old Robert Carlton was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Trespass to property and theft under $500.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
104.1 WIKY

The City Of Boonville Is Cracking Down On Truck Drivers

Truck drivers that continue to break Boonville’s city weight limit ordinance will be ticketed. Weight limit signs have been posted throughout the city. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says drivers either haven’t updated their GPS or they are ignoring the signs. Nonetheless, vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds will be fined...
BOONVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

34-year-old Jonathan Millikan of Marion, Kentucky was arrested Friday by Odon Police and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 23-year-old Aaron Pollock of Newberry, Indiana was arrested Friday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Information sought on four Paducah theft suspects

The Paducah Police Department is requesting the public's help with identifying four theft suspects. The suspects are wanted in connection with three separate thefts from Lowe's on Hinkleville Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Motorcyclist Facing Charges After Pursuit Ends In Lyon County Crash

A Fort Campbell motorcyclist was injured after a pursuit started in Caldwell County and ended in Lyon County when he collided with a vehicle. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports Eddyville Police Chief Brook Dixon was called around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon for assistance with a motorcycle driver, later identified as 18-year old Alexander Hernandez-Currie, who was westbound on US 62 and was driving in excess of 100 mph. At about the same time, he says a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy had reportedly clocked the same motorcycle at 137 mph in Caldwell County near the county line.
LYON COUNTY, KY
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY WOMAN MISSING

(CLAY CITY) Authorities are continuing their search for a Clay County woman who’s been missing for five weeks, last seen on Friday, May 6th, at the home of her mother in Clay City. Officials say 26 year old Shadie Thomas lives with a reduced mental capacity, and while she has never been on her own, it’s believed that she could be in serious danger. Shadie is described as a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes, prescription glasses, and long straight brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in Baby Yoda pajama bottoms and a sky blue columbia jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Illinois State Police in Effingham, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Louisville, or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Woman pronounced dead in two-vehicle fatal crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Graves County killed one woman and sent another person to the hospital Saturday morning. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. to the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 for the crash.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy