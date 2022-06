On Monday night, the nation’s culinary world will gather in Chicago to honor the best in the business at the James Beard Awards. The gala event will recognize chefs, restaurants, bakers, bar programs, restaurant groups and more with the coveted honor considered by many to be the Oscars of the culinary industry. The annual event, resuming after a two-year-hiatus due to COVID restrictions, will he held at the Lyric Opera House and hosted by actor-chef and Food & Wine magazine producer Kwame Onwuachi.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO