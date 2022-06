The Deshaun Watson situation is only getting messier for the Cleveland Browns. While Watson wasn’t indicted criminally by a grand jury in his sexual misconduct scandal, more women have since come forward with accusations and details of his bad behavior. There have now been 24 total civil lawsuits brought against Watson by massage therapists, and the latest New York Times expose from Jenny Vrentas further undercuts the Browns quarterback’s defense that he was simply seeking out professional massage therapy by offering up even more details about his misdeeds.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO