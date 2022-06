Santa Rosa Courtesy image Commanding 58 private acres of hills, meadows, ponds, forests, and vineyards, this three-bedroom modern farmhouse is also 10 minutes from downtown. The home, built in 2004, has a sunken living room with vaulted ceiling, clerestory windows, walls of glass doors, and a woodstove, stepping up to a chef's kitchen with slate floors and a bi-level stone-topped island with an embedded wine rack. Courtesy image Outside are a large deck, a lap pool, and views of the wooded hills. $4,500,000. Eric Drew, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty, (707) 217-9415. Calistoga Courtesy image This three-bedroom home at the edge of the new Four...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO