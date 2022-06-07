ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Mayor Appoints New Director of Communications

South Bend, Indiana
 3 days ago
June 7, 2022– Today, Mayor James Mueller announced his appointment of Allison Zeithammer as Director of Communications of South Bend, effective June 6.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Allison to our team,” said Mayor James Mueller. “She will be an asset to advancing my administration’s commitment to transparency and sharing critical information with our residents.”

Allison is a South Bend native who has served as a Multimedia Journalist and Weekend Morning Anchor with local news station ABC57 for more than 2 years. During her time with ABC57, she has formed strong relationships within the community and has reported on a variety of stories from all around the South Bend region.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be working for my community and city of South Bend,” Zeithammer said. “I look forward to using my skills in communications to continue to create an empowering and thriving environment for everyone in the city.”

Allison is Clay High School graduate and continued her education at Indiana University Bloomington. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree in 2020. She also served the Bloomington community as a reporter for TV and radio at WTIU Public Television.

Allison can be reached at azeithammer@southbendin.gov or (574)235-9261 for all media requests and inquiries.

South Bend is a city in, and the county seat of, St. Joseph County, Indiana, It is the fourth-largest city in Indiana, and is the economic and cultural hub of northern Indiana.

