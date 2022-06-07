ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USDA to Invest $3.3 Million in Water Infrastructure in Sanpete County

By Porter Huntsman
midutahradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Department of Agriculture has announced plans to invest $3.3 million into water infrastructure in Sanpete County. Officials stated that “this funding will ensure Pine...

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Utah cities sought 100% renewables. Then came questions

In 2019, Utah’s second-largest city, committed to reaching 100 percent renewable electricity by the end of the decade. The pledge — passed by a unanimous City Council vote — made West Valley City eligible for a unique program in Utah where local governments could negotiate a massive clean energy portfolio with Rocky Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: $592 million taxpayer dollars would be wasted in Little Cottonwood Canyon

One of my primary responsibilities as a member of the Salt Lake County Council is to ensure the public’s tax dollars are allocated to their highest and best use. This can be difficult when we have many legitimate requests for how to spend, or not spend, tax dollars. This same challenge applies to responsible elected officials at the federal, state and local level.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Systems#Water Storage
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a popular Utah-based supermarket chain comes to Eagle Mountain. Macey’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 1557 Eagle Mountain Blvd on June 4. This new location marks the company’s twentieth store in the state of Utah. A grand opening celebration was held […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KSLTV

Modern Display is moving from its Salt Lake City location

The Christmas holidays will look a little different this year after a local business known for its giant and colorful Christmas light displays announced plans to move from Salt Lake City to Murray. Modern Display planned to pack up the familiar store 424 South 700 E by the end of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kolomkobir.com

Pleasant Grove city officials warn residents not to see mountain lion

Pleasant Grove, Utah, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – City officials have warned Pleasant Grove residents to protect their young children and pets after viewing mountain lions on Thursday. A post on the city’s Facebook page said sightings of mountain lions were recorded in an area of ​​2600N and...
ABC4

Draper’s Cowabunga Bay Water Park closed due to ‘severe building fire’

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper’s Cowabunga Bay Water Park is temporarily closed after a “severe building fire,” according to the park’s Facebook page. The post states that the building fire rendered the park inoperable, and that the park will remain closed until they can assure that all facilities are safe for employees and guests. The […]
DRAPER, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
UTAH STATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City, Utah!

Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City!. 1120 & 1124 Park Ave in Park City, Utah 84060 | .14 Acres. A rare find in Old Town: 2 contiguous properties located only 3.5 blocks from Main Street and Park City Mountain's Town Lift. Together, these parcels are the equivalent of THREE Old Town homesites, measuring 75’ x 75’, flat terrain, easy-to-build, with open space behind and a just a quick walk to Miner's Hospital, City Park, and the trail system. One of the sites is home to an existing and charming historic miner's cottage, built in 1904, epitomizing the character of Park City's rich, silver mining history, and the other is a vacant parcel offering the opportunity to incorporate and expand the redesign of the historic remodel. Imagine sitting on your front porch watching Park City's nostalgic 4th of July and Miner's Day parades, or simply enjoying the views of the ski runs at Park City Mountain and the spectacular Utah sunsets from your west-facing orientation. The prevailing cottage must be preserved and integrated into your new custom home, so this is your chance to realize the dream of designing a legacy property that embodies the memory of the mining days and the distinctive architecture of the early 1900s. Don’t miss the opportunity to create your dream home in the heart of Old Town Park City! Offered at $3,850,000.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Earthquake rattles Salt Lake County residents

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel that shaking this morning? Some Utah residents were jolted awake by a small earthquake that struck Salt Lake County on Friday morning. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, the quake originated about three kilometers northeast of Magna. The earthquake had a shallow depth of […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah teen to compete for $150k national scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. (ABC4) – A Utah teen will be traveling to Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 23, 24, and 25. Isabel Hallows, of Salina, is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young […]
MOBILE, AL
ABC4

Utah home destroyed by massive propane grill explosion

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a house fire caused by a massive propane explosion in Helper.  The Helper Fire Department says the incident occurred inside a mountain residence located near the Colton area. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the explosion was caused by a propane grill located outside of the […]
HELPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New district lines bring some voter confusion ahead of Utah primary

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state elections officials say newly drawn district lines have some voters confused as their primary mail-in ballots arrive in their mailboxes. The office reports that county clerks — mainly in Salt Lake and Utah counties — are getting lots of calls from voters thinking something is wrong with their ballot.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Utah Forecast: It’s hot and getting hotter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – As we get closer to the weekend, the temperatures are going to continue to climb. The high pressure that is camped out of most of the southwestern United States is bringing the heat and making sure there is no moisture relief in sight. We’ll see temperatures well above our seasonal average continuing until Monday when a low-pressure system dips in to cool things off for a little bit.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Fire officials warn of BBQ dangers following propane explosion near Helper

HELPER, Utah, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials in Helper are reminding those planning to barbecue this summer to inspect their propane grills after one person was injured in an explosion at an outdoor kitchen. Fire crews responded Tuesday to a reports of a propane explosion at...
HELPER, UT
ABC4

Kevin Costner, Hollywood celebs set to film in Utah this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah film and television buffs, get excited as major Hollywood stars head to Utah for their next big project. On Thursday, the Utah Film Commission announced the approval of 13 new productions set to begin filming in Utah. The productions will receive state film incentives approved through the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy