After cancelations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upland Lemon Festival returns for the 2021 year. The festival, said to be the city’s largest event which attracts over 60,000 people annually, will kick off at 3 p.m. on June 10. The event will be open at 10 a.m. on June 11 and 12, but will conclude at 10 p.m. all three days.

UPLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO