With gas prices being outrageous and inflation raising the price of everything, families around Evansville are finding themselves having to make difficult decisions with their budgets. Even those who normally don't have to. Do you pay the electric bill or do you buy food? Can you afford to do both if you cut back in certain areas? It's led many to face food insecurity that has been fortunate enough to not need assistance in the past. Fortunately, there are organizations that offer a food pantry to help families get by in times of need. But, when the need outpaces the supply, those organizations also find themselves in need of assistance.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO