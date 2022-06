Two juveniles were arrested in Toms River after brandishing a handgun and then slashing an acquaintance's tires, authorities said. On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper and Claudina avenue for a woman reporting that two juveniles who she was familiar with pulled a handgun on her and her friend and then slashed their vehicle tires with a knife, police said.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO