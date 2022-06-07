ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woods and irons used by golfers who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo by Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. Open is set to return to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts next week, one of the founding clubs of the USGA and a classic venue that promises to test the game’s best players to the limit.

After a chilly, wet spring in New England, summer is arriving and the rough and fescue that line the 7,263-yard course are coming in thick and lush. Players will need a combination of distance and accuracy off the tee as they take on challenges ranging from the downhill 11th hole that plays to only about 135 yards to the 614-yard par-5 14th.

The PGA Tour has a statistic that combines effectiveness off the tee and from the fairway called strokes gained tee to green. As you might suspect, players who excel both with their woods and their irons tend to put themselves in a position to win often. If any of the 10 golfers listed below who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (along with the woods and irons they play) has a hot putting week, he might leave the Boston area as the 2022 U.S. Open champion.

10. Jordan Spieth, 1.340

Jordan Spieth’s Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-95 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Jordan Spieth's driver - $549 Jordan Spieth's fairway wood - $299 Jordan Spieth's iron set - $1,299

9. Sungjae Im, 1.354

Sungjae Im’s Titleist golf equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi2 (8.0 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818 H2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (3-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100

Sungjae Im's driver - $549 Sungjae Im's iron set - $1,299

8. Joaquin Niemann, 1.383

Joaquin Niemann’s Ping golf equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Ping G410 LS (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G425 Max (14.5, 20.5), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shafts

IRONS: Ping iBlade (4-9), with Project X 6.0 shafts

Joaquin Niemann's driver - $449 Joaquin Niemann's fairway wood - $339

7. Xander Schauffele, 1.411

Xander Schauffele’s Callaway equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Epic Speed (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX shaft, Mavrik Sub Zero (20 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shafts

Xander Schauffele's driver - $549 Xander Schauffle's Epic Speed fairway wood - $299.99

6. Luke List, 1.421

Luke List’s PXG irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), PXG 0311 ST GEN4 (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 125

Luke List's driver - $449.99 Luke List's fairway wood - $429.99 Luke List's Callaway irons - $249.99 each

5. Justin Thomas, 1.576

Justin Thomas’s Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft; Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees), with a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 621.JT prototype (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Justin Thomas' driver - $549.99 Justin Thomas' T100 irons - $1,299

4. Jon Rahm, 1.598

Jon Rahm’s Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond driver. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Speed (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft, (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD SI-8 shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Jon Rahm's driver - $549 Jon Rahm's fairway wood - $299.99

3. Matt Fitzpatrick, 1.611

Matthew Fitzpatrick’s Ping irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees), Ping G410 (17.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX shafts, Ping G410 (20.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Ping i210 (4), Ping S55 (5-W), with Ping CFS shafts

Matt Fitzpatrick's driver - $549.99 Matt Fitzpatrick's fairway wood - $339

2. Rory McIlroy, 1.666

Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade P730 RORS Proto iron (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft, TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

IRONS: TaylorMade RORS Proto (3-PW), with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

Rory McIlroy's driver - $599.99 Rory McIlroy's fairway wood - $429.99

1. Will Zalatoris, 1.797

Will Zalatoris’s Titleist equipment at the 2022 PGA Championship. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T200 (3), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shaft; T100 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Will Zalatoris' driver - $549.99 Will Zalatoris' fairway wood- $299 Will Zalatoris' iron set - $1,299

