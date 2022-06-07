Woods and irons used by golfers who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green
The U.S. Open is set to return to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts next week, one of the founding clubs of the USGA and a classic venue that promises to test the game’s best players to the limit.
After a chilly, wet spring in New England, summer is arriving and the rough and fescue that line the 7,263-yard course are coming in thick and lush. Players will need a combination of distance and accuracy off the tee as they take on challenges ranging from the downhill 11th hole that plays to only about 135 yards to the 614-yard par-5 14th.
The PGA Tour has a statistic that combines effectiveness off the tee and from the fairway called strokes gained tee to green. As you might suspect, players who excel both with their woods and their irons tend to put themselves in a position to win often. If any of the 10 golfers listed below who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (along with the woods and irons they play) has a hot putting week, he might leave the Boston area as the 2022 U.S. Open champion.
10. Jordan Spieth, 1.340
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-95 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Jordan Spieth's driver - $549 Jordan Spieth's fairway wood - $299 Jordan Spieth's iron set - $1,299
9. Sungjae Im, 1.354
DRIVER: Titleist TSi2 (8.0 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 818 H2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100 (3-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Sungjae Im's driver - $549 Sungjae Im's iron set - $1,299
8. Joaquin Niemann, 1.383
DRIVER: Ping G410 LS (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G425 Max (14.5, 20.5), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shafts
IRONS: Ping iBlade (4-9), with Project X 6.0 shafts
Joaquin Niemann's driver - $449 Joaquin Niemann's fairway wood - $339
7. Xander Schauffele, 1.411
DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Epic Speed (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX shaft, Mavrik Sub Zero (20 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shafts
Xander Schauffele's driver - $549 Xander Schauffle's Epic Speed fairway wood - $299.99
6. Luke List, 1.421
DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX
IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), PXG 0311 ST GEN4 (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 125
Luke List's driver - $449.99 Luke List's fairway wood - $429.99 Luke List's Callaway irons - $249.99 each
5. Justin Thomas, 1.576
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft; Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees), with a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 621.JT prototype (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Justin Thomas' driver - $549.99 Justin Thomas' T100 irons - $1,299
4. Jon Rahm, 1.598
DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Speed (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft, (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD SI-8 shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Jon Rahm's driver - $549 Jon Rahm's fairway wood - $299.99
3. Matt Fitzpatrick, 1.611
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees), Ping G410 (17.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX shafts, Ping G410 (20.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Ping i210 (4), Ping S55 (5-W), with Ping CFS shafts
Matt Fitzpatrick's driver - $549.99 Matt Fitzpatrick's fairway wood - $339
2. Rory McIlroy, 1.666
DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft, TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
IRONS: TaylorMade RORS Proto (3-PW), with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts
Rory McIlroy's driver - $599.99 Rory McIlroy's fairway wood - $429.99
1. Will Zalatoris, 1.797
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T200 (3), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shaft; T100 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Will Zalatoris' driver - $549.99 Will Zalatoris' fairway wood- $299 Will Zalatoris' iron set - $1,299
