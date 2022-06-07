2022 RBC Canadian Open odds, field notes, best bets and picks
The PGA Tour is headed to the great white north for the first time since 2019 thanks to the global crisis known as COVID-19. Rory McIlroy won by seven shots that year and was a closing birdie away from posting 59 in the final round.
McIlroy is one of several big names tuning up in Canada before heading to Massachusetts for next week’s U.S. Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who most recently lost in a playoff to Sam Burns at the Charles Schwab, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Shane Lowry, and Tony Finau are just a few of the stars teeing it up at St. George’s.
Golf course
St. George’s Golf and Country Club | Par 70 | 7,014 yards
Key statistics
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Fairways in regulation
Data Golf Information
Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. TPC Craig Ranch, 2. Brown Deer Park GC, 3. Port Royal Golf Course
Comments / 0