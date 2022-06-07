ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 RBC Canadian Open odds, field notes, best bets and picks

Photo by Gray Siegel/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

The PGA Tour is headed to the great white north for the first time since 2019 thanks to the global crisis known as COVID-19. Rory McIlroy won by seven shots that year and was a closing birdie away from posting 59 in the final round.

McIlroy is one of several big names tuning up in Canada before heading to Massachusetts for next week’s U.S. Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who most recently lost in a playoff to Sam Burns at the Charles Schwab, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Shane Lowry, and Tony Finau are just a few of the stars teeing it up at St. George’s.

Golf course

St. George’s Golf and Country Club | Par 70 | 7,014 yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQTFh_0g3UoZsG00
The 11th hole tee is seen during round three of the 2010 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club on July 24, 2010, in Etobicoke, Canada. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Key statistics

  • Strokes Gained: Approach
  • Strokes Gained: Around the Green
  • Fairways in regulation

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. TPC Craig Ranch, 2. Brown Deer Park GC, 3. Port Royal Golf Course

