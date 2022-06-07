ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Yolk-shell nanocrystals with movable gold yolk: Next generation of photocatalysts

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Yolk-shell nanocrystals are unique materials with fascinating structural properties, such as a permeable shell, interior void space, and movable yolk. These nanocrystals are suitable for a variety of applications, depending on the choice of materials used for their fabrication. For example, if the inner surface of their shells are...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

The Earth moves far under our feet: A new study shows the inner core oscillates

USC scientists have found evidence that the Earth's inner core oscillates, contradicting previously accepted models that suggested it consistently rotates at a faster rate than the planet's surface. Their study, published today in Science Advances, shows that the inner core changed direction in the six-year period from 1969-74, according to...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Astronomers may have detected a 'dark' free-floating black hole

Black holes, by their nature, are invisible unless part of a stellar binary or surrounded by an accretion disk. Most stellar-sized black holes aren't, but astronomers have been searching for them through gravitational microlensing events, where the black hole brightens and distorts light from stars toward the galactic center. A UC Berkeley-led team may have found the first free-floating black hole, though more data is needed to rule out a neutron star.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Ningaloo corals are ill-equipped to handle future climate change

The relatively pristine coral populations of WA's inshore Kimberley region are better equipped to survive ocean warming than the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park, according to a new Curtin University study. Despite previous research predicting coral species would move south to cooler waters to protect themselves, the new study --...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

For communication between brain areas, milliseconds matter

Understanding how brain areas communicate is one of the oldest questions in neuroscience. Researchers at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre at UCL used causal techniques to uncover how two neocortical areas in the brain communicate with one another and found that their influence on each other changes over much faster-timescales than previously thought.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Nanocrystal#Yolk#Ion#Tokyo Tech
Science Daily

How crops can better survive floods

Extreme weather phenomena are on the rise worldwide, including frequent droughts and fires. Floods are also a clear consequence of climate change. For agriculture, a flooded field means major losses: about 15 percent of global crop losses are due to flooding. As part of a collaboration between Freiburg, Utrecht in the Netherlands, and other institutes, Junior Professor Dr. Sjon Hartman from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS -- Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg, has now discovered that a signaling molecule can make plants more resistant to flooding. The gaseous plant hormone ethylene causes the plant to switch on a kind of molecular emergency power system that helps it survive the lack of oxygen during flooding. The team had previously demonstrated that ethylene sends a signal to the plant that it is underwater. Pretreating the experimental plants with the hormone improved their chances of survival. The results, which appeared in the journal Plant Physiology, should help to combat waterlogging and flooding in agriculture and, for example, to develop resistant plant varieties.
AGRICULTURE

