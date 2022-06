City residents can again enjoy free, family-friendly movies this summer at local parks as well as at Bolton Pool, starting with a free showing of “The Croods: A New Age” on Saturday, June 18, at Little Creek Park, 610 Foxcroft Drive. A food truck will be on site and pre-movie activities will begin at 7 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk. Residents should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO