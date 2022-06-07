ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sponge-like solar cells could be basis for better pacemakers

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Holes help make sponges and English muffins useful (and, in the case of the latter, delicious). Without holes, they wouldn't be flexible enough to bend into small crevices, or to sop up the perfect amount of jam and butter. In a new study, University of Chicago scientists find that...

www.sciencedaily.com

Related
Science Daily

Stress protein in fibroblasts may be a good target for future cancer drugs

A stress protein that is overactive in many types of tumor cells also has a key role in tumor-supporting cells called fibroblasts, and may be a good target for future cancer treatments, suggests a study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The researchers,...
CANCER
Science Daily

Astronomers may have detected a 'dark' free-floating black hole

Black holes, by their nature, are invisible unless part of a stellar binary or surrounded by an accretion disk. Most stellar-sized black holes aren't, but astronomers have been searching for them through gravitational microlensing events, where the black hole brightens and distorts light from stars toward the galactic center. A UC Berkeley-led team may have found the first free-floating black hole, though more data is needed to rule out a neutron star.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

How crops can better survive floods

Extreme weather phenomena are on the rise worldwide, including frequent droughts and fires. Floods are also a clear consequence of climate change. For agriculture, a flooded field means major losses: about 15 percent of global crop losses are due to flooding. As part of a collaboration between Freiburg, Utrecht in the Netherlands, and other institutes, Junior Professor Dr. Sjon Hartman from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS -- Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg, has now discovered that a signaling molecule can make plants more resistant to flooding. The gaseous plant hormone ethylene causes the plant to switch on a kind of molecular emergency power system that helps it survive the lack of oxygen during flooding. The team had previously demonstrated that ethylene sends a signal to the plant that it is underwater. Pretreating the experimental plants with the hormone improved their chances of survival. The results, which appeared in the journal Plant Physiology, should help to combat waterlogging and flooding in agriculture and, for example, to develop resistant plant varieties.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Chicago#Solar Cell#Sponge#Northwestern University
Science Daily

Immunotherapy may get a boost

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association. T cells are usually very good at eliminating diseased cells. But they seem to fail when it comes to tumor cells. In JCI Insight, MDC teams led by Armin Rehm and Uta Höpken describe what inhibits this immune function, how they can release the brake and boost the immune response against cancer.
CANCER
Science Daily

The Earth moves far under our feet: A new study shows the inner core oscillates

USC scientists have found evidence that the Earth's inner core oscillates, contradicting previously accepted models that suggested it consistently rotates at a faster rate than the planet's surface. Their study, published today in Science Advances, shows that the inner core changed direction in the six-year period from 1969-74, according to...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Inhaled vaccines offer better protection than nasal sprays, study shows

Inhaled aerosol vaccines provide far better protection and stronger immunity than nasal sprays, McMaster scientists who compared respiratory vaccine-delivery systems have confirmed. While nasal sprays reach primarily the nose and throat, inhaled aerosols bypass the nasal passage and deliver vaccine droplets deep in the airway, where they can induce a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Science Daily

Stopping the spread: Researchers create rapid test for deadly infections in livestock, starting with pigs

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a new form of rapid test to detect infections in farm animals, responding to the rising threat of dangerous outbreaks. The prototype has been proven effective in detecting a devastating diarrheal infection in pigs first identified in Canada in 2014, and can be adapted to test for other pathogens, and in other animals.
AGRICULTURE

