ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jenny Cho on Her Career, The Role of Beauty in Chaos, and *That* SAG Awards Look She Created with HoYeon Jung

By Jenny Jin
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lawrence’s worldwide Hunger Games promotional tours. Emilia Clarke’s awards show circuit throughout her turn as Daenerys Targaryen. Lucy Boynton’s rise as a red-carpet star during Bohemian Rhapsody. And most recently, HoYeon Jung’s meteoric ascent in America following the success of Squid Game. During these pivotal moments in each of these...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Wows in Sparkling Orange Gown with Plunging Neckline

Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress us with her stunning red carpet looks. (Like, who could forget her floral bodysuit designed by Richard Quinn?) But, her latest orange ensemble worn at the Bulgari Gala in Paris surely takes the cake. Earlier this week, The Matrix: Resurrections actress attended the jewelry...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
purewow.com

Lizzo Wears Hot Pink Dress During Red Carpet Debut with New Boyfriend

Ever since Lizzo confirmed she’s in a relationship during an interview with Andy Cohen back in April, the “Truth Hurts” singer has kept her love life under wraps. After the singer changed her dating status from “Single” to “Taken,” she has been spotted out with her new beau, Myke Wright, on a few occasions. But now, the couple has officially made their red carpet debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Lee
Person
Hoyeon Jung
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Mc Ren
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Jung
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
purewow.com

Love Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick? Here Are 5 Skincare Sticks to Swipe This Summer

If ever there’s a time to swap your heavy tubs of face creams for a sleek and simple stick, it’s now. These pocket-sized wonders are loaded with the same skincare ingredients but packaged in convenient (and travel-friendly) sticks that you can swipe on with ease. From the undereye stick that brightens dark circles to the hydrating serum stick that tackles mid-day dry patches, we’ve handpicked our top five skincare sticks ahead.
SKIN CARE
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Art#Hunger Games#Bohemian Rhapsody
purewow.com

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Was an ‘Outstanding’ Experience, According to a Royal Cousin

Royal admirers far and wide came together to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch’s 70-year reign on the British throne. The extravagant event was certainly one to remember, from the stunning fashion looks to the funny meme-worthy moments. (Looking at you, Prince Louis). The entire celebration seemed to be an enjoyable one for the royal family—even if some moments weren’t captured on camera.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

PSA: ﻿Hannah Horvath Is the Worst Character on ‘Girls’

If there’s one character who rubs us the wrong way on HBO’s Girls, it’s Hannah Horvath (played by Lena Dunham). On the latest episode of The Worst, PureWow creator Matthew detailed all the reasons why Hannah is the most selfish character on Girls. Matthew began by introducing...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

The ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Will Please Longtime & New Fans Alike, But One Plot Point Could’ve Been Left in the Past

The first time I discovered the American version of Queer as Folk (2000), I was in college, desperately scrolling through every streaming service I had, hoping to find something to satiate my hunger for gay TV. I grew up in the era of Glee and Pretty Little Liars, a unique moment in television where mainstream networks slowly started to accept queer stories, albeit always relegating them to the side. So, you could imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon this turn-of-the-millennium Showtime series that focused on a group of unapologetically queer men and women in Pittsburgh, PA, who were clubbing, doing hard drugs and having graphic sex in nearly every episode. It was a dream come true (and I watched as many episodes as I could that night before passing out from exhaustion).
PITTSBURGH, PA
purewow.com

Netflix’s New Movie ‘Hustle’ Is Not ﻿Your Typical Adam Sandler Film

There’s a brand-new Adam Sandler movie in town, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen from the 55-year-old actor. Introducing Netflix’s latest release: Hustle. The film just hit the streaming service today, and it has already caught our attention for many reasons. Specifically, it’s totally different from Sandler’s other work.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy