Salivary gland organoid culture maintains distinct glandular properties of murine and human major salivary glands

By Yeo-Jun Yoon
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalivary glands that produce and secrete saliva, which is essential for lubrication, digestion, immunity, and oral homeostasis, consist of diverse cells. The long-term maintenance of diverse salivary gland cells in organoids remains problematic. Here, we establish long-term murine and human salivary gland organoid cultures. Murine and human salivary gland organoids express...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Next-generation sequencing in advanced Chinese melanoma reveals therapeutic targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy

Limited studies have interrogated the genomic landscape of Chinese melanoma in which acral and mucosal melanoma are the mainstay. In this study, we carried out a retrospective analysis on 81 Chinese melanoma patients (15 acral, 25 mucosal and 41 cutaneous melanoma). With the identification of 1114 mutations spanning 248 genes, we summarized that the mutation spectrum varied significantly by subtypes. Acral melanoma and mucosal melanoma had significantly more CNVs. MYC amplification was one of the most commonly detected CNVs, other frequent CNVs in mucosal melanoma included NBN and KDR, which were associated with the poor survival of melanoma patients. A generally low TMB, with a median of only 5.1 mut/Mb, was observed in three groups including cutaneous melanoma. Additionally, over 50% variants in DNA damage repair pathway were detected in all three subtypes, most of which were HRD related genes. Patients with alterations of HRD related genes had a longer survival time after immunotherapy. This study revealed a molecular profiling of Chinese patients with advanced melanoma, and proposed the high variant rate in DDR pathway as a biomarker of immunotherapy, which might provide therapeutic targets and guidance in making clinical decision for different Chinese melanoma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Base editing in mitochondrial DNA

TALE-fused deaminases enable C-to-T or A-to-G base editing in human mitochondria. Jin-Soo Kim from the Institute for Basic Science in the Republic of Korea says, "We were quite excited when the Liu group and the Mougous group reported on DdCBEs enabling mitochondrial DNA editing in mammalian cell lines for the first time."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Derivation and validation of sex-specific continuous metabolic syndrome scores for the Mexican adult population

Traditionally the diagnosis of Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is binary (present/absent). The goal of this work is to propose a sex-specific continuous score to measure the severity of MetS in Mexican adults using waist circumference and body mass index as adiposity measures. MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI indexes by sex were derived by confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) using data for 6567 adult participants of the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2018. The overall fit of the two proposed CFA models was excellent. We then validated these scores using a community-based health study of 862 university participants and determined that the reliability and strength of agreement between the MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI scores were excellent. The ROC analysis of the resulting indexes indicates that they have excellent ability to discriminate a MetS classification according to the different criteria. The correlations of MetSx scores and surrogate markers of insulin resistance and obesity ranged from weak to strong. Subsequently, a retrospective study of 310 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was used to determined that MetSx-BMI score was associated with the mortality of patients with COVID-19. The proposed indices provide a continuous measure in the identification of MetS risk in Mexican adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Direct in-water radiation dose measurements using Cherenkov emission corrected signals from polarization imaging for a clinical radiotherapy application

Cherenkov emission (CE) is a visible blueish light emitted in water mediums irradiated by most radiotherapy treatment beams. However, CE is produced anisotropically which currently imposes a geometrical constraint uncertainty for dose measurements. In this work, polarization imaging is proposed and described as a method enabling precise 2D dose measurements using CE. CE produced in a water tank is imaged from four polarization angles using a camera coupled to a rotating polarizer. Using Malus' law, the polarized component of CE is isolated and corrected with Monte Carlo calculated CE polar and azimuthal angular distributions. Projected dose measurements resulting from polarization-corrected CE are compared to equivalent radiochromic film measurements. Overall, agreement between polarized corrected CE signal and films measurements is found to be within 3%, for projected percent depth dose (PPDD) and profiles at the different tested energies (\(\gamma\): 6 and \(18\,\hbox {MV}\), e\(^{-}\): 6 and 18\(\,\hbox {MeV}\)). In comparison, raw Cherenkov emission presented deviations up 60% for electron beam PPDDs and 20% for photon beams PPDDs. Finally, a degree of linear polarization between 29% and 47% was measured for CE in comparison to \(0.2\pm 0.3\)% for scintillation. Hence, polarization imaging is found to be a promising and powerful method for improved radio-luminescent dose measurements with possible extensions to signal separation.
SCIENCE
#Salivary Gland#Rin#Organoid#Dis#Rna
Nature.com

HideRNAs protect against CRISPR-Cas9 re-cutting after successful single base-pair gene editing

Promiscuous activity of the Streptococcus pyogenes DNA nuclease CRISPR-Cas9 can result in destruction of a successfully modified sequence obtained by templated repair of a Cas9-induced DNA double-strand break. To avoid re-cutting, additional target-site-disruptions (TSDs) are often introduced on top of the desired base-pair alteration in order to suppress target recognition. These TSDs may lower the efficiency of introducing the intended mutation and can cause unexpected phenotypes. Alternatively, successfully edited sites can be protected against Cas9 re-cutting activity. This method exploits the finding that Cas9 complexed to trimmed guideRNAs can still tightly bind specific genomic sequences but lacks nuclease activity. We show here that the presence of a guideRNA plus a trimmed guideRNA that matches the successfully mutated sequence, which we call hideRNA, can enhance the recovery of precise single base-pair substitution events tenfold. The benefit of hideRNAs in generating a single point mutation was demonstrated in cell lines using plasmid-based delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 components and in mouse zygotes injected with Cas9/guideRNA plus Cas9/hideRNA ribonucleoprotein complexes. However, hRNA protection sometimes failed, which likely reflects an unfavorable affinity of hRNA/Cas9 versus gRNA/Cas9 for the DNA target site. HideRNAs can easily be implemented into current gene editing protocols and facilitate the recovery of single base-pair substitution. As such, hideRNAs are of great value in gene editing experiments demanding high accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A fluorescent protein with staying power

A newly described fluorescent protein, StayGold, is bright and extremely photostable, enabling extended time-lapse imaging. Fluorescent proteins serve as versatile probes in all aspects of biological research. Numerous fluorescent proteins have been discovered, largely from ocean invertebrates, and even more have been engineered on the basis of these natural templates. Fluorescent proteins are now available that span the visible spectrum and have a wide range of chemical and photophysical properties that can be exploited in experimental settings. However, a common concern when imaging fluorescent proteins is that they photobleach, meaning their signal decreases over time upon continued illumination. Photobleaching can be problematic for quantitative imaging, time-lapse imaging, and especially for imaging low-abundance targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Functional characterization of a novel p.Ser76Thr variant in IGFBP4 that associates with body mass index in American Indians

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 4 (IGFBP4) is involved in adipogenesis, and IGFBP4 null mice have decreased body fat through decreased PPAR-Î³ expression. In the current study, we assessed whether variation in the IGFBP4 coding region influences body mass index (BMI) in American Indians who are disproportionately affected by obesity. Whole exome sequence data from a population-based sample of 6779 American Indians with longitudinal measures of BMI were used to identify variation in IGFBP4 that associated with BMI. A novel variant that predicts a p.Ser76Thr in IGFBP4 (Thr-allele frequency"‰="‰0.02) was identified which associated with the maximum BMI measured during adulthood (BMI 39.8"‰kg/m2 for Thr-allele homozygotes combined with heterozygotes vs. 36.2"‰kg/m2 for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰6.7% per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, adjusted for age, sex, birth-year and the first five genetic principal components) and the maximum age- and sex-adjusted BMI z-score measured during childhood/adolescence (z-score 0.70 SD for Thr-allele heterozygotes vs. 0.32 SD for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰0.37 SD per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In vitro functional studies showed that IGFBP4 with the Thr-allele (BMI-increasing) had a 55% decrease (p"‰="‰0.0007) in FOXO-induced transcriptional activity, reflecting increased activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway mediated through increased IGF signaling. Over-expression and knock-down of IGFBP4 in OP9 cells during differentiation showed that IGFBP4 upregulates adipogenesis through PPARÎ³, CEBPÎ±, AGPAT2 and SREBP1 expression. We propose that this American Indian specific variant in IGFBP4 affects obesity via an increase of IGF signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unpacking race and ethnicity in African genomics research

In genomics, both the denomination 'African' as well at the ethnic groups living in Africa have been treated as true biological identities. Yet, similar to race, these population groupings too are social constructs. We argue that using African ethnicities as population categories in genomics research is uninformed and propose an Africa-oriented humanities research agenda to critique and support genomic science.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

The post-diagnostics world: charting a path for pediatric genomic medicine in the twenty-first century

Genomic sequencing technologies, in particular next-generation sequencing (NGS), have transformed the pathway to diagnosis. Less than a decade ago, fewer than a third of patients with presumed monogenic genetic disorders were diagnosed, with many patients and families experiencing a "diagnostic odyssey" of prolonged clinical testing. Advances in DNA sequencing technology and bioinformatics, with clinical adoption of exome and genome sequencing as primary diagnostic tools, have led to a marked increase in diagnosis rates and new treatment opportunities for patients with diseases ranging from suspected genetic disorders to cancer. Diagnoses are now made in days to weeks instead of months to years. Genomic medicine, the use of genomic results to inform diagnosis, care, and treatment, is increasingly a clinical reality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effect of levothyroxine supplementation in extremely low birth weight infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity

This study aimed to determine the short- and/or long-term outcomes of levothyroxine replacement therapy in extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity (THOP). The medical records of 335 ELBW infants with THOP were reviewed retrospectively to identify whether levothyroxine treatment affects short- and/or long-term outcomes at a corrected age of 2Â years. The infants were arbitrarily grouped based on thyroxine (T4) (free T4 [fT4]) levels into group 1 (n"‰="‰142), which included infants with T4 (fT4) levels <"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl, and group 2 (n"‰="‰193), which included those with T4 (fT4) levels ranging from â‰¥"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl to <"‰4.5 (0.9) ng/dl. Levothyroxine replacement therapy was not associated with beneficial short- or long-term outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP. Short-term outcomes, such as mortality and composite morbidities, and long-term outcomes, such as failure to achieve catch-up height at a corrected age of 2Â years, were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2, regardless of levothyroxine treatment status. Levothyroxine replacement therapy is not associated with short-or long-term advantages in ELBW infants with THOP. This study suggests that the severity of THOP may be the major determinant of adverse outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP, rather than levothyroxine treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Meat quality in broiler chickens fed on cowpea (Vigna unguiculata [L.] Walp) seeds

The study aimed to evaluate the effects of a diet containing untreated cowpea (CWP; Aura 26 variety) seeds as a protein source on quality parameters of chickens' breast (PM; Pectoralis major) and thigh muscles (BF; Biceps femoris). A total of 240 Ross 308 broiler chickens were randomly allotted to two groups: a control group fed with soybean meal (SBM) and an experimental group fed with CWP included at 200Â g/kg as a replacement of SBM. Each group consisted of six pens as replicates, with 20 chicks per pen. At 6Â weeks of age, twelve birds/group were slaughtered. Compared to SBM group, the group fed CWP had higher (P"‰<"‰0.0001) lightness (L*) and redness (a*) values of PM and BF muscles, the latter had also higher yellowness (b*, P"‰<"‰0.0001). The collagen and protein contents were significantly higher in CWP group in both PM and BF muscles, while fat was lower (P"‰<"‰0.001) only in BF muscle. The use of CWP into broilers' diets did not negatively impact the textural properties, i.e., hardness, adhesiveness, cohesiveness, springiness, gumminess, chewiness, and resilience of PM and BF, showing similar values in both groups. Also, PM and BF muscles of birds fed CWP had significantly higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) levels of C:18:3n-3 and C:20:5n-3 compared with birds fed SBM. The n-6/n-3 PUFA ratio was significantly lower in CWP group (11.72 and 7.00) compared to SBM (13.47 and 12.63) for both PM and BF muscles. These results indicate that CWP can be considered a promising protein source for broiler chickens' feed.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Short periods of bipolar anodal TDCS induce no instantaneous dose-dependent increase in cerebral blood flow in the targeted human motor cortex

Anodal transcranial direct current stimulation (aTDCS) of primary motor hand area (M1-HAND) can enhance corticomotor excitability, but it is still unknown which current intensity produces the strongest effect on intrinsic neural firing rates and synaptic activity. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) combined with pseudo-continuous Arterial Spin Labeling (pcASL MRI) can map regional cortical blood flow (rCBF). The measured rCBF signal is sensitive to regional changes in neuronal activity due to neurovascular coupling. Therefore, concurrent TDCS and pcASL MRI may reveal the relationship between current intensity and TDCS-induced changes in overall firing rates and synaptic activity in the cortical target. Here we employed pcASL MRI to map acute rCBF changes during short-duration aTDCS of left M1-HAND. Using the rCBF response as a proxy for regional neuronal activity, we investigated if short-duration aTDCS produces an instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increase in the targeted M1-HAND that may be useful for individual dosing. Nine healthy right-handed participants received 30Â s of aTDCS at 0.5, 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0Â mA with the anode placed over left M1-HAND and cathode over the right supraorbital region. Concurrent pcASL MRI at 3Â T probed TDCS-related rCBF changes in the targeted M1-HAND. Movement-induced rCBF changes were also assessed. Apart from a subtle increase in rCBF at 0.5Â mA, short-duration aTDCS did not modulate rCBF in the M1-HAND relative to no-stimulation periods. None of the participants showed a dose-dependent increase in rCBF during aTDCS, even after accounting for individual differences in TDCS-induced electrical field strength. In contrast, finger movements led to robust activation of left M1-HAND before and after aTDCS. Short-duration bipolar aTDCS does not produce consistant instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increases in the targeted M1-HAND at conventional intensity ranges. Therefore, the regional hemodynamic response profile to short-duration aTDCS may not be suited to inform individual dosing of TDCS intensity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

FISH improves risk stratification in acute leukemia by identifying KMT2A abnormal copy number and rearrangements

Most cases of acute leukemia (AL) with KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2A-r) have a dismal prognosis. Detection of this aberration in Chinese adult patients relies on reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and chromosome banding analysis (CBA). The fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe for KMT2A detects KMT2A-r and copy number variation (CNV) but is not routinely used as a detection technique. This study investigated the potential value of FISH in the treatment of AL by performing FISH along with CBA and RT-PCR in 269 de novo cases of AL. The three detection techniques were compared in identification of KMT2A-r, and the applicability of FISH for detecting KMT2A CNV was evaluated. Twenty-three samples were identified as positive for KMT2A-r (20 using FISH, 15 using RT-PCR, 16 using CBA, and eight according to all three). FISH also identified 17 KMT2A CNV, 15 with gains and two with deletions. Ten patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harboring KMT2A CNV had a complex karyotype, a negative prognostic factor in AML. Adding FISH of KMT2A to routine detection leads to more accurate detection of KMT2A-r and improved identification of KMT2A CNV, which would benefit patients by improving the risk stratification in AL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Diversity and distribution of CO-fixing microbial community along elevation gradients in meadow soils on the Tibetan Plateau

Soil CO2-fixing microbes play a significant role in CO2-fixation in the terrestrial ecosystems, particularly in the Tibetan Plateau. To understand carbon sequestration by soil CO2-fixing microbes and the carbon cycling in alpine meadow soils, microbial diversity and their driving environmental factors were explored along an elevation gradient from 3900 to 5100Â m, on both east and west slopes of Mila Mountain region on the Tibetan Plateau. The CO2-fixing microbial communities were characterized by high-throughput sequencing targeting the cbbL gene, encoding the large subunit for the CO2-fixing protein ribulose 1, 5-bisphosphate carboxylase/oxygenase. The overall OTU (Operational Taxonomic Unit) abundance is concentrated at an altitude between 4300 "‰and "‰4900Â m. The diversity of CO2-fixing microbes is the highest in the middle altitude area, and on the east slope is higher than those on the west slope. In terms of microbial community composition, Proteobacteria is dominant, and the most abundant genera are Cupriavidus, Rhodobacter, Sulfurifustis and Thiobacillus. Altitude has the greatest influence on the structural characteristics of CO2-fixing microbes, and other environmental factors are significantly correlated with altitude. Therefore, altitude influences the structural characteristics of CO2-fixing microbes by driving environmental factors. Our results are helpful to understand the variation in soil microbial community and its role in soil carbon cycling along elevation gradients.
WILDLIFE

