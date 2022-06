Friends Academy celebrated the graduation of 34 eighth grade students Wednesday morning at its Class Day ceremony. In remarks to students and families, Head of School Benjamin Kennedy encouraged graduates to do the right thing even in difficult times, and to continue to seek the counsel of families, friends, teachers, and mentors in their future endeavors in high school and beyond. “None of us can do it all on our own,” he said. “We need people around us who can help us find our way. May you have, and continue to find, the people who bring out the very best in you.”

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO