ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

A 'Smug' Disneyland Employee Ruined A Marriage Proposal & Reddit Users Are Blasting Disney

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyYhh_0g3UfDS300

Disneyland might be called the "Happiest Place on Earth," but one Disney employee made a bunch of people angry by interrupting a marriage proposal just to scold the couple about the rules.

A video of the incident was recently posted on Reddit, and the backlash has been so intense that Disney actually had to speak up and apologize for the rude move.

The video shows a man guiding his girlfriend onto a platform at Disneyland Paris, then getting down on one knee and presenting the ring to propose.

But before the couple could have their moment, a Disney employee barges in, snatches the ring out of the guy's hands and beckons them to get off the platform immediately.

The man follows and says something to the Disney employee, and the employee fires right back with a smug response.

"Yes, that's great, but over here is going to be even better," he says cheerfully, as he leads them away from the platform.

The gathered crowd can be heard booing the employee for ruining the proposal.

"POS destroyed my best friend's (sic) moment. He asked for permission beforehand," says the caption of the now-viral video, which was apparently posted by the guy's friend.

Reddit users were stunned by the scene and they absolutely tore into the Disney employee and the park in general.

"Did he really take the ring out of his hand???!" said mintjulep30.

"I feel like Disney would give him a promotion for sacrificing his humanity in service of the mouse overlord," joked another user.

Others joked about extra charges at the park.

"Their admission pass didn't include the $149 optional 'Proposal Photograph' fee," said another user.

"Look how f*cking smug this guy is," said someone else in the comments.

The incident reportedly happened at Disneyland Paris on May 21, and the park has since issued an apology for the incident.

“We regret how this was handled," Disney said in a statement to Newsweek and others. "We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

The man who proposed also opened up about the incident to the New York Times recently, although he asked them to keep his name out of it.

"My mind was empty," he said of that moment when the ring was taken from him.

"Disneyland stands for dreams," he added. "Our moment was destroyed."

The guy, who lives in Germany, added that his girlfriend had just answered his question when they were interrupted.

"She said yes," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Paris#A Marriage Proposal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Disneyland
SheKnows

A Husband Feels Betrayed by His Wife’s Secret $30K ‘Get Out’ Fund & Reddit Has Thoughts

When you enter into a marriage, it’s not a surprise that you are choosing to make a lot of joint decisions — especially when it comes to finances. And while that in no way means anyone should feel bad about maintaining some degree of financial independence from their spouse (that’s generally a good thing for everyone!), that doesn’t mean that those aforementioned joint decisions become any less important.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Unveils New Reebok Collection Release Date

Cardi B is a fashion icon in her own right, and she wants to help you become one too. Later this month, the mother of two and Reebok will be delivering their fourth collaboration together, this one called the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" collection. The Invasion of Privacy artist delivered the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

This Mom is Furious That Her In-Laws Are Feeding Her Baby Junk Behind Her Back

Click here to read the full article. Disagreeing with your in-laws about parenting is normal and (mostly) harmless. Sure, it doesn’t really matter if your child skips a nap one day or if they watch a little too much TV at their grandparents’ house. But one mom on Reddit is furious after her in-laws fed her baby junk food behind her back, leading to an upset stomach. In the Parenting subreddit, a mom of a six-month-old baby complained about family trying to “feed him stuff he shouldn’t have.” “At first it was because he was too young for solid foods, and they’d...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy