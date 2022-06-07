Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.

An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability.

The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say.

The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking board to create enforceable limits on the amount of garbage and debris in the river at any given time — a "total maximum daily load."

"We've called for a greater effort to address this environmental and humanitarian problem," said Travis Williams, director of Willamette Riverkeeper, in a statement by the group. "The reality is that these two things are mixed together, and to date not nearly enough has been done."

The nonprofit group advocates for the environmental health of the entire Willamette River Basin, engaging in river education and Clean Water Act compliance initiatives, and perhaps most pertinent to its petition, conducting hundreds of cleanup events along the river in recent years.

"While we've made progress at individual sites, the problem keeps growing," said Michelle Emmons, the group's upper watershed manager.

The group pointed to a longstanding systemic barrier to making substantial progress on removing trash from the river.

The waterway winds through multiple jurisdictions, including multiple large and small cities and counties, with no single local, state or federal agency responsible for enforcing regulations and preventing trash from entering the river.

The group cited certain efforts, including Portland's recent establishment of a " trash czar ," to help improve mounting trash issues but says a more comprehensive approach is necessary.

Willamette Riverkeeper wants the state to take charge, using its authority under the Clean Water Act to set limits on how much trash can be in the river and holding river-adjacent property owners, municipalities and others responsible for meeting those limits.

"Today there is zero accountability in regard to the massive amount of trash and debris now found along, and in the Willamette and other rivers," Williams said.

The petition asserts that excessive trash is impacting all 13 of the basin's designated beneficial river uses — from fishing and boating to hydropower to irrigation and industrial water supply — which are already used to regulate water quality.

"Trash, led by plastic that has been broken down, can be found in rural areas along the river, mashed into gravel bars and river sediments, or mixed into large collections of natural wood where literally thousands of items can be found hanging on old tree branches and meshed into the natural mix," Willamette Riverkeeper officials said.

DEQ regulates the amount of certain pollutants that can enter Oregon waterways using total maximum daily load limits for water quality standards. The Willamette River has three basin-wide load limits for bacterial, temperature and mercury impairments.

Every two years, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency requires DEQ to submit an integrated report on all of its pollutant-impaired waterways. The agency submitted its draft 2022 integrated report last month, and its awaiting final approval from the EPA.

The petition argues that DEQ should list the Willamette River Basin as impaired by trash, develop load limits and then create a water quality management plan similar to those for waterways impaired by other pollutants.

Such measures have been implemented for the Anacostia River in Washington D.C. and the Los Angeles River.

Trash that flows to the Willamette River comes from traditional sources, Willamette Riverkeeper officials said. But they also said an increasing level of camping by homeless people along the river and its tributaries has added to the problem.

In October 2021, the group conducted a riverbank cleanup in Portland's Holgate Channel, clearing 18 yards of trash and more than 250 needles from a former campsite, the petition describes. They returned days later and removed five more yards of trash but weren't able to remove all the trash. The group expects to return to the area to continue the cleanup this summer.

The group called for a creative and compassionate approach to reduce camping and its effect on trash entering the river.

"Relegating people to the margins of society where they have little choice but to camp along our waterways and natural areas to survive is morally wrong, and dangerous," Emmons said. "People need real alternatives for safe and permanent housing."

Local governments and the state need to increase services for homeless people, ensuring they have permanent places to live and adequate options for disposing of trash and waste, the petition says. Williams and Emmons also advocated for governments to increase access to shelters, safer camping sites and mental health services in a 2021 op-ed for the Eugene-based Register-Guard newspaper.

DEQ and the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission, the state's environmental policy and rulemaking board, will evaluate the petition and what next steps are possible under their authority, said Lauren Wirtis, a spokesperson for DEQ.

"We certainly share Willamette Riverkeeper's concerns about trash in Oregon's (rivers)," Wirtis said.

