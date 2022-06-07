Ford Scholarships announced

Ford Family Foundation announces the recipients of its 2022 scholarship awards

The Ford Family Foundation recently announced the awardees of its 2022 scholarships , including a number of students from the general Woodburn area.

Below is a list of area students named among the awardees, their hometown and the college they plan to attend.

Canby: Diego Vasquez, University of Oregon.

Gervais: Sarahi Bazan, Western Oregon University; Mauricio Martinez Lopez, Linfield University.

Hubbard: Norma Elena Lopez Paz, University of Portland.

Molalla: Tanner Foss Howard, University of Oregon.

St. Paul: Cristina Lopez-Delgado, Oregon State University.

Woodburn: Emir Gonzalez Martinez, University of Portland; Joaquin Lopez Ixta, University of Portland; Harshiv Mistry, Portland State University; Citlalli Sanchez-Lopez, University of Portland.

The foundation also announced Transfer Scholars Program awards, including Briana Rodriguez Acebedo of Aurora and Nayeli Torres of Woodburn, both of whom are transferring from Chemeketa Community College to Oregon State University, and Rene Segura Ramos of Hubbard, who is transferring from Central Oregon Community College to Oregon State.

Ford Family Foundation has several college scholarship programs that are awarded each year, and scholars often share that the award is about "so much more than the money," according to FFF Scholarship Outreach and Selection Program Associate Carolyn Dennis.

"Receiving a Ford Family Foundation scholarship means that Scholars are welcomed into a community that will support them throughout their academic journey and beyond," Dennis noted.

Dennis added that the program is highly selective scholarship and awards students from Oregon and Siskiyou County, California who are planning to complete a four-year degree at a college in their home state.

The scholarship amount varies by student, providing 90% of unmet need, up to $40,000.00 a year, based on their college's cost of attendance.

"The students selected have shown exceptional potential and motivation to succeed in college," Dennis said. "They have also demonstrated care for their community, a strong work ethic, leadership potential, and an overall outstanding character."