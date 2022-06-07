ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Woman injured in crash Monday

By SARAH HAAS, shaas@dailyjournalonline.com
 2 days ago

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries Monday afternoon...

Salem man killed in Wednesday crash on Highway 72

A Salem man lost his life Wednesday resulting from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 72 one half mile outside Rolla, according to an online report of Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bradley W. Gilmore, 30, was declared deceased on scene at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday. His...
SALEM, MO
Several traffic accidents in Jefferson County on Wednesday

There were a number of serious crashes in Jefferson County throughout the day on Wednesday. A single-vehicle accident sent a Festus woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Laura Stokes was heading westbound on Route T in her Chevy Suburban, just South of Plattin School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
Police identify woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A woman died and two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at a Ferguson intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January. Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. told the Post-Dispatch that 29-year-old Kaylin Santorski died in the crash.
FERGUSON, MO
Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
No injuries reported after tank explosion at Missouri business

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KSDK) — A tank exploded while workers were trying to move tar at a Hazelwood, Missouri asphalt business Thursday morning. Photos from the Hazelwood Fire Department show a 25-foot-tall tank that appears to be collapsed. Dark heavy smoke was pouring out of the structure. A...
HAZELWOOD, MO
St. Francois County Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 38 year old Sarah R. Dolan, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a traffic accident Monday afternoon at just after 1:30 in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol reports show Dolan was driving north on Highway 67, at Perrine Road, when her car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Dolan, who was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
St. Peters woman flees police, crashes with child in backseat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters woman is accused of reckless driving and child endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase in north St. Louis County. According to a probable cause statement from the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 6, at N. Hanley Road and Interstate 270.
HAZELWOOD, MO
Two Men Injured In Wayne County Accident

Two Piedmont men were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County yesterday evening. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8 yesterday evening just a half-mile south of Mill Spring. 46-year-old Arlie Nole drove his 1995 Dodge Dakota off the road and struck multiple trees. Nole suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital. Rodney Greathouse, a 39-year-old occupant in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries in the accident. He was also taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
Missing Manchester 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
MANCHESTER, MO
Suspected vehicle thief nabbed

After reports to police spanning throughout Liberty and Kansas, a suspected vehicle thief was taken into custody in Kansas City Monday, June 6. The incidents began when Liberty police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Plummer’s Way regarding a man standing in the road screaming at people. “While...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Wills Charged in January Shooting

(Desloge, MO) A Leadwood man, 18 year old Lane August Wills, has court dates in St. Francois County connected to a shooting incident at the Bone Hole Swimming Access area at the end of January. Wills, who was charged last month and arrested Monday, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to reports Sheriff's Deputies with St. Francois County responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives gather three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. Buchanan is alleged to have admitted to firing at the victim's vehicle.
DESLOGE, MO
4 p.m. traffic update on I-70 crash in Wentzville

Multiple adults and children were injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon on I-70 in Wentzville. Parkway announces mask mandate for summer school …. St. Charles City Council introduces controversial …. Facing federal indictment, Lewis Reed resigns as …. Inside look at bomb removal team at Scott Air Force …. Muny...
WENTZVILLE, MO
St. Louis man charged in toddler son's opioid death

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Tyler Moorehead's mother and aunt dressed him in a tan peacoat and suit for burial and filled his casket with his favorite toys: cars and dinosaurs. That was in February, nearly two weeks after the 22-month-old boy died after ingesting fentanyl at a Maryland Heights apartment.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

Community Policy