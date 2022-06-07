Local player performs on historic violin

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Eagles Bearcat Aerie and Auxiliary No. 3669 will hold their first poker run and it will benefit the Bryan Arnold family. Registration for Saturday’s ride starts at noon. The ride is at 1 p.m from the aerie located at 29997 U.S. Highway 71, Maryville, MO 64468.
MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...
MARYVILLE, Mo. — With more than 30 vendors, activities for children and live music, the inaugural Maryville Market, in its new location at The Hangar, was one for the ages. “Oh my gosh we kind of blew things out of the water Saturday!” market organizer Autumn Quimby exclaimed to The Forum on Monday. Quite pleased with not only the crowd, but also the turnout for vendors, she noted the market far surpassed its goal with the 34 vendors who were available Saturday. She said there are around 60 vendors registered to take part in the market so far. Which might actually lead to a different and positive problem: parking.
SAVANNAH, Mo. - John R. Bachman, 68, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away June 8, 2022, at Savannah. He was born Jan. 11, 1954, at Falls City, Nebraska, to Joseph and Ethel (Foster) Bachman. He married Carla Hall on Jan. 22, 1971, at Atchison, Kansas. John was raised in the Falls...
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Having a young roster is nothing new to the Maryville Sharks, and this season’s team is loaded with young talent and only has two swimmers in the 15-and-over age group. The Sharks are fortunate that those two veteran swimmers are Austin David and Nino Coniglio.
SAVANNAH, Mo. - Mary Jane Newkirk, 91, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Weatherby, Missouri, to Alfon and Mabel (Peters) Sauter. Mary Jane married Orley Newkirk on April 3, 1949. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2014. She was...
ALBANY, Mo. - Brian Eugene Wright, 63, Albany, Missouri, passed away June 3, 2022, at his home he shared with the love of his life, Grace Wright-Lawrence. Extended family: Dorothy Wright-Mitchell (Kevin), Mason, Madelyn; Erika Wright-SanJuan (Ali), Jaydon, Karson, Kohl, Kase; Mary Wright-Quinley (Bryan), Reagan, Brysan; Michelle Wright-Dittmer (Gregory), Christopher, Zachary (Alayna), Heather Lemon.
CLAY COUNTY — Severe thunderstorms and weather capable of producing tornadoes that ripped through the Northland in the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7 and 8, caused hundreds of power outages and reports of minor damage that included down tree limbs and debris trails. No injuries have been reported.
The spring sports season capped a very successful year for Nodaway County’s high schools. The spring included state trophies for Platte Valley baseball and Nodaway Valley boys track and field while Spoofhound boys track and field and girls soccer each won district championships. The spring gave individuals the chance...
