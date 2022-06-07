Local player performs on historic violin

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With more than 30 vendors, activities for children and live music, the inaugural Maryville Market, in its new location at The Hangar, was one for the ages. “Oh my gosh we kind of blew things out of the water Saturday!” market organizer Autumn Quimby exclaimed to The Forum on Monday. Quite pleased with not only the crowd, but also the turnout for vendors, she noted the market far surpassed its goal with the 34 vendors who were available Saturday. She said there are around 60 vendors registered to take part in the market so far. Which might actually lead to a different and positive problem: parking.

1 DAY AGO