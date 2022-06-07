El Paso County Approves Fireworks, With One Big Exception

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in a small Colorado mountain town are looking for 47-year-old Daniel Egan, a ranking member of a Nevada prison gang and one of the suspects in a murder of a Colorado inmate. And they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him. The Salida Police Department stated in its Facebook post published Friday that Egan “has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.” According to online court records, additional charges were brought against Egan in 2007 while he was already in federal custody in Nevada. He was cited as one of 14 inmates who...

