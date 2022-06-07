El Paso County Approves Fireworks, With One Big Exception
Fireworks this Fourth of July as El Paso County Commissioners have approved the sale and use of fireworks. https://unsplash.com/photos/U8OYfPBceWE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/U8OYfPBceWE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. However, that comes with one big compromise: no flying fireworks allowed. NON-AERIAL FIREWORKS. https://unsplash.com/photos/rkji9hajIeM?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/rkji9hajIeM?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. Sparklers. Black Cats. Smoke Bombs. Black Snakes (the lamest part of any homemade fireworks...klaq.com
Comments / 6