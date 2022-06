Sky-high lobster prices over the past several months appear to have abated, both at the shore and in the market. The price has dropped steeply enough that it's garnered wider media attention, with reports saying the price of lobster has suffered its largest drop in years. The Fish, Food & Allied Workers Union in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada reported the average market price went from USD $10.50 per pound in mid-April to $8.22 in late May.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO