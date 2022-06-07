Changes to Common Council Meetings
Changes in Effect for June 7 Council Meeting
Notice of changes to the way Council meetings are structured
- Right to Address Common Council:
- Any person that registers on items on the agenda prior to the completion of the public comment period for that item has the right to speak at Council.
- The following exclusions apply: Effective June 7, public comment will not be collected for:
- Any matter referred or re-referred, and the Council adopts that referral as part of the consent agenda. These items are listed on the consent agenda document (Effective June 2022).
- Any matter where the Council has heard public comment at a previous meeting and the matter has been referred for discussion and action only. (Effective June 2022)
- The Council may allow public comment in either instance upon a favorable of a majority vote of its members.
- Consent Agenda Document:
The Consent Agenda Document can now be found under "PRESENTATION OF CONSENT AGENDA" header for all Council agendas (Effective Feb. 2022). It is posted as a link to the meeting agenda on the afternoon of the Council meeting. The document is used to kickstart the meeting and it contains a collection of agenda highlights, additional recommendations such as re-referrals, and a list of agenda item exclusions:
- any public hearing items and recommended actions
- required super-majority votes
- additional recommendations
- exclusions requested by noon on the day of the Council meeting
Comments / 0