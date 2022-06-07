Changes to Common Council Meetings

Changes in Effect for June 7 Council Meeting

Notice of changes to the way Council meetings are structured

Public comments are taken at the beginning of the meeting, after honoring resolutions and the consent agenda is read. There is no longer a separate early public comment period (Effective Feb. 2022).

Registrants are allowed up to 3 minutes per item (or up to 6 minutes for comments with interpreter).

Right to Address Common Council:

Any person that registers on items on the agenda prior to the completion of the public comment period for that item has the right to speak at Council.

The following exclusions apply: Effective June 7, public comment will not be collected for:

Any matter referred or re-referred, and the Council adopts that referral as part of the consent agenda. These items are listed on the consent agenda document (Effective June 2022).

Any matter where the Council has heard public comment at a previous meeting and the matter has been referred for discussion and action only. (Effective June 2022)

The Council may allow public comment in either instance upon a favorable of a majority vote of its members.

Consent Agenda Document:

The Consent Agenda Document can now be found under "PRESENTATION OF CONSENT AGENDA" header for all Council agendas (Effective Feb. 2022). It is posted as a link to the meeting agenda on the afternoon of the Council meeting. The document is used to kickstart the meeting and it contains a collection of agenda highlights, additional recommendations such as re-referrals, and a list of agenda item exclusions: