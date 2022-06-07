Lunch Break: A HipStoric Concert Series

Join East Cambridge Business Association and the Multicultural Arts Center for a Samba night in the park! Enjoy a live music performance, dance lesson, and then a music accompaniment for social dancing. This event is free and open to all.
Notice is hereby given that a public walking tour will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00AM. The walking tour is free and open to members of the public who wish to attend. East Cambridge is one of the oldest and most densely settled neighborhoods in the city,...
