The alarm bells are ringing. The air raid sirens have sounded. Golf is under attack! On Wednesday morning, as Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed became the latest PGA Tour pros to head for LIV Golf’s greener (as in the color of money and the Saudi Arabian flag) pastrues, the panic stations were manned. Suddenly, it seemed, after a night of Phil parading around in his ceremonial leather jacket and DJ trying to read everybody’s name tag, the one-time Robert Garrigus Tour was picking up steam.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO