Cooper Kupp signed an enormous new contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, but he offered a pretty awesome gesture while doing so. In a photo released by the Rams, the wide receiver appears to be wearing a Matthew Stafford jersey while signing his new megadeal. Kupp’s jersey appears to have a No. 9 on the front, and it certainly isn’t his own No. 10.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO